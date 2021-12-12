Patch notes for Version 1.26

This path improves unit recruitment, enables market trading, adds a new event in the lategame, and expands the music system.

Recruitment of combat units now requires free residents who are trained as fighters at the keep. By law, only male residents can be recruited into the army initially. However, this can be changed with enough convincing in the council meetings, whereupon you can raise larger armies on the one hand, but on the other hand you can expect significant discontent among the population. The units can, of course, be disbanded again, allowing the inhabitants to take on tasks in your city once more.

Furthermore, you can now trade with the merchants at the market and thus sell your old tools or buy new ones, for example. However, unless a special offer is active, the prices at the market are usually very expensive. We've also added a new animal species in the form of chickens, and have reworked the sheep models. In the Late Game, a new negative event is now triggered at very rare intervals: the Great Fire. Here really a lot of wells are advantageous, because already whole cities have fallen victim to the fire.

Furthermore, we have added a new piece of music and have gone new ways with it: The new piece is not simply played as before, but has a variety of parameters that randomly select different parts or instruments of the piece, combine them with each other and thus constantly create new soundscapes.

In addition to a variety of fixes, we have also added support for the Radeon RX 6000 series, which means that the shaders in the game now deliver the usual behavior again.

Your team from Empires and Tribes

Engine

Added:

Recruitment revised:

Residents are now recruited to train combat units

Siege weapons need several inhabitants for recruitment

Depending on the legislation either only men or men and women can be recruited

can be recruited

Units can be disbanded - this frees up the residents to take on other jobs again

New law added: Recruitment of women and men

Tools and resources can now be traded with the merchants in the marketplace. The selection and quantity of the traders' offers depend on the size of the city.

Added new event in the Late Game: Great Fire

Added new animal species: Chickens

Added new sheep model including new animations

Local Avoidance (collision avoidance with units) can now be turned off

Added sign in the building menu which indicates whether gates connect different areas such as two courtyards of castles or not

The game is now lost if the player goes bankrupt

In the menus, five workers or builders can now be assigned simultaneously when Shift is pressed

Grass now grows back after roads are torn down

Construction models for grain farm Lv1-Lv3 revised

Added path randomizer: Residents' path finding is now subject to a slight randomizer, breaking up workers' lines a bit in the morning and evening

Shader support for Radeon RX 6000 series added

Fixed:

Fixed a bug that caused Pathfinder to overload after loading, resulting in a performance dip

Fixed a bug that caused a performance drop after loading savegames when objects were spawned on the same position

Fixed a bug that caused walls and wooden ramparts not to be displayed after loading in some cases

Deer, rabbits and chickens now no longer run through houses when attacked

Improved the algorithm for generating the AI's roads, which now allows the AI to safely open up mines and quarries even in more difficult terrains

Fixed some bugs in the animator, causing residents to play incorrect animations, especially after loading savegames

Added backup that ensures that builders can transport the missing resources to the construction site and complete the construction when constructing buildings

Fixed a bug where some buildings were no longer colored red when selected for demolition

The player can now run even if he is carrying a shield

Fixed bug that caused units to move in circles after loading

Fixed a bug that caused flickering textures in the Lv1 type 2 dwelling house

Fixed a bug that caused the hunters to not play animation when carrying the blasphemy stone

Fixed a bug that caused some residents to seek wrong sleeping positions in the dwellings when there was a famine beforehand

Fixed a bug that caused the attack icon on the map not to be removed when the player was warned by the night watchman of an attack by the AI, but the AI canceled the attack

Fixed a bug that occurred when the player talked to the engineers of the catapult

UI

Added:

Added panel for trading at the marketplace

Integration of the special offers of the traders into the new interface

Added text in the interaction menu of the gates indicating whether gates connect different areas together

Added message warning the player when he is about to go bankrupt

Added panel in the building menu that shows the essential shortcuts

When opening the recipe book, the page of the corresponding workshop is now automatically opened (for example, if the player is standing in front of the carpenter's workbench, the entry for the carpenter's workshop is opened)

Added consumption of resources by crafts in the overview menu

Food production in the overview menu broken down by farm (hunter and bakery)

Fixed: