SCP: Breakout update for 12 December 2021

SCP: Breakout is now in Early Access!

Hello Guys,

The game has finally released into Early Access, as such we are hosting events in the Discord and Online in general, come join us in game to be featured in live streams and videos and to be part of the community.

The game is releasing a little early so we can get the majority of bugs and stuff out of the way and get to work on making the game better over next year as an entire community.

Thanks for all the support over this year it has been great getting to know you all and working on this game has been really fun. I hope to continue making this game for as long as I can and as long as you guys are interested!

