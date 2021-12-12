Piecewise 21.12.4 Released

Piecewise 21.12.4 has been released. The 2.0~2.1MB update will be applied automatically by Steam. The changes include:
- Fixed potential editor crash when a bot crashes
- Adjusted various aspects of the demo
- Fixed demo users not being able to open templates
- Fixed application menu showing in slash command manager on Windows
- Fixed crash when trying to send a null/empty Discord interactible
- Fixed welcome screen templates showing the full path on Windows
- Fixed crash when trying to access the ID of a Discord interaction
