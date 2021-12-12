 Skip to content

Piecewise update for 12 December 2021

Piecewise 21.12.4 Released

Piecewise 21.12.4 has been released. The 2.0~2.1MB update will be applied automatically by Steam. The changes include:

  • Fixed potential editor crash when a bot crashes
  • Adjusted various aspects of the demo
  • Fixed demo users not being able to open templates
  • Fixed application menu showing in slash command manager on Windows
  • Fixed crash when trying to send a null/empty Discord interactible
  • Fixed welcome screen templates showing the full path on Windows
  • Fixed crash when trying to access the ID of a Discord interaction

