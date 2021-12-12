Major update!

Hello! This is the third update for Jubilee-- and it's a big one:

New Playable Character: Dax

His skateboard makes him more slippery to control than his sister, but he has high top speed and gets sick hangtime with his kickflip.

Dax is unlocked after Jubilee has discovered all of the shines in the game world.

(If you've already discovered all the shrines in a previous save, simply activate one of the shrine checkpoints and Dax will be unlocked. You won't see a pop-up notice, but he'll be available for new games).

Small Changes and Bug Fixes

Fixed a "focus pause"-related bug that could freeze up the game

Fixed a display bug that wouldn't update your HUD properly if you fast-traveled during the banking effect

Moved "Lionheart" (the hippie NPC with the bike) slightly to give the player some more jumping space

Darkened the "danger" signs again to prevent confusion that they might be platforms

Fixed a very tiny bug that set the cursor to the wrong line when cancelling out of deleting saved data

Fixed the arbitrary hook for the ending lightbeam, so external timers would match the in-game timer

This update shouldn't break anything with save files from previous versions... I think. :P

Please contact me if anything goes wrong, or as always-- if you find more bugs or anything else that needs to be fixed. Thanks for playing the game!