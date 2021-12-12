Major update!

Hello! This is the third update for Jubilee-- and it's a big one:
New Playable Character: Dax
- His skateboard makes him more slippery to control than his sister, but he has high top speed and gets sick hangtime with his kickflip.
- Dax is unlocked after Jubilee has discovered all of the shines in the game world.
(If you've already discovered all the shrines in a previous save, simply activate one of the shrine checkpoints and Dax will be unlocked. You won't see a pop-up notice, but he'll be available for new games).
Small Changes and Bug Fixes
- Fixed a "focus pause"-related bug that could freeze up the game
- Fixed a display bug that wouldn't update your HUD properly if you fast-traveled during the banking effect
- Moved "Lionheart" (the hippie NPC with the bike) slightly to give the player some more jumping space
- Darkened the "danger" signs again to prevent confusion that they might be platforms
- Fixed a very tiny bug that set the cursor to the wrong line when cancelling out of deleting saved data
- Fixed the arbitrary hook for the ending lightbeam, so external timers would match the in-game timer
This update shouldn't break anything with save files from previous versions... I think. :P
Please contact me if anything goes wrong, or as always-- if you find more bugs or anything else that needs to be fixed. Thanks for playing the game!
Changed files in this update