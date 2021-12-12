Happy to announce the release of the v.19.3 Defense Update, which adds 5 defensive playbooks and 64 total plays to Sunday Rivals! I've made significant changes to how the AI calls plays, tracks tendencies, and utilizes their playbook and personnel so make sure your custom teams are setup the way you want them before you hit the field!

Speaking of, this update features completely reworked man coverage, including support for up to 5 defenders and safeties who can double team deep receivers. To keep things even, I've also improved how QB's lead their targets and receivers will do a better job catching overhead passes in stride.

Crazy enough, with this update we're squarely in the home stretch, with the remaining big ticket items of variable time of day, weather, and custom season mode playbooks (in that order). As we blaze forward, I'm looking for your feedback on these new playbooks, overall game balance, and generally how things are playing. Much to do, but things are getting exciting heading into the end of the year!

Full patch notes below and as always, thanks for playing!

PLAYBOOKS

Added 5 defensive preset playbooks and assigned them to the default SRFL league

Increased total amount of defensive plays to 64

Added support for 4 and 5 man coverage

PLAYCALLING

Improved AI's ability to recognize and counter opponent's playcalling tendencies

GAMEPLAY

Reworked man coverage to better utilize ratings, playcall, and team's defensive strategy

Man defenders no longer get caught up on other defenders in coverage

Man defenders' ability to recognize run plays is now based on AWR rating

Safeties will double team deep receivers in 3+ man coverage

Improved QB's ability to properly lead targets

Added ability for skilled AI-controlled QB's to aim around defenders

Changed QB's throwing animation speed to better align with pass distance

Improved receiver's ability to properly track and catch an overhead pass in stride

BUGS