Prologue now available!

Play the Last Days of Lazarus - Prologue and enjoy the first two and a half chapters from the full game. The Prologue also comes with the complete set of features the full game will have when it releases in the first part of 2022.

If you've played our previous demo, the story content will be mostly the same, but here is what's new in the Prologue:

New voice and look for Lazarus

Full controller support, including vibrations

Chapters menu, unlocked after you finish the Prologue

Visual improvements in the Kolyma region

10 achievements to unlock

Cloud save support, also synced with the full game

Small changes in the script

Minor bug fixes

The Chapters menu is a great addition for those looking to replay certain acts from the game, maybe to find missed documents or collectibles, or to unlock new achievements. You can check the status of your collected documents and found collectibles for each chapter. When replaying an act, you can choose to skip its intro cutscene, if you want to go straight to exploring.

We hope you enjoy Last Days of Lazarus - Prologue. Please leave us a review and wishlist the full game! The unsettling big release is close...