Update 0.17 - Asteroids, ores and more...

Share · View all patches · Build 7870332 · Last edited 13 December 2021 – 11:26:08 UTC by Wendy

In this update, I've added a mining system, new resources, recipe changes, tools, and more. I also fixed many bugs and added others :)

Asteroids and mining:

Now you can find asteroids that you can destroy to get ore from them. You can process ore into a Recycler and get a resource for further use.

Asteroids:

Now there are 5 types of asteroids with ore:

Iron

Aluminum

Armirium

Branium

Ebosite

You can get ore from asteroids using a new tool:



To craft, you need to learn the recipe in Shipcore. Crafting recipe:

Electric parts - 3

Plastic - 3

Metal - 3

Ores that you can mine from asteroids:

You can process the obtained ores in the Recycler.

Only ore is needed for processing: Iron ore -> Iron

In this update, I added durability to items, now they can break with long use.

To repair tools you will need to create a Repair Table:



To craft, you need to learn the recipe in Shipcore. Crafting recipe:

Iron - 1

Plastic - 3

Rubber - 3

Energy:

Added solar panel. Can only be connected to battery to generate power.



To craft, you need to learn the recipe in Shipcore. Crafting recipe:

Branium - 1

Processor - 2

Metal - 3

Mechanics:

Now you can turn on the function of losing items after death (In New game or Load game)

Now the time of day has appeared. The planet is now orbiting the sun

An option has been added to enable automatic speed stabilization. Look in the settings!

How it works:

When the control buttons are inactive, the speed is automatically reduced

New tool Gravity hook. Can help you with loot items:



To craft, you need to learn the recipe in Shipcore. Crafting recipe:

Ebosite - 1

Metal part - 10

Wire - 5

Settings:

X, Y camera inversion

Recipes changes:

Energy batterie:

Bolt

Electric parts

Rubber -> Aluminum

3D Printer:

Bolt

Wire -> Branium

Metal

Trash trap:

Ebosite

Bolt

Metal part

Ship Engine:

Added -> Armirium

Processor

Metal

News and bugs fixes:

Broken size of the settings window on some monitors.

The game freezes while saving.

Fixed a bug with assigning the same button in the control settings.

Adding plastic to the generator at 100%.

Dup in a processor and 3D printer.

Correction of fonts in some languages.

Minor localization changes.

Endless loading of the game.

Items disappear when trying to transfer from the chest to inventory.

Fixed a bug with the work of tool animations.

Automatic addition of a backpack to the cell.

Add a backpack to the cell with the left button.

Fixed a bug with incorrect rendering of device previews.

The brightness of the planet decreases when it is on the sunny side.

Removed the sign in the main menu "You are playing early access".

Added a scene describing early access.

Once saved, you cannot detach the wires from the devices.

Solved the problem of phantom wires.

Fixed a large number of bugs with wires and devices.

And lot of little fixes!