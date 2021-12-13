Update 0.17 - Asteroids, ores and more...

In this update, I've added a mining system, new resources, recipe changes, tools, and more. I also fixed many bugs and added others :)
Asteroids and mining:
Now you can find asteroids that you can destroy to get ore from them. You can process ore into a Recycler and get a resource for further use.
Asteroids:
Now there are 5 types of asteroids with ore:
- Iron
- Aluminum
- Armirium
- Branium
- Ebosite
You can get ore from asteroids using a new tool:
To craft, you need to learn the recipe in Shipcore. Crafting recipe:
- Electric parts - 3
- Plastic - 3
- Metal - 3
Ores that you can mine from asteroids:
You can process the obtained ores in the Recycler.
Only ore is needed for processing: Iron ore -> Iron
Tools strength:
In this update, I added durability to items, now they can break with long use.
To repair tools you will need to create a Repair Table:
To craft, you need to learn the recipe in Shipcore. Crafting recipe:
- Iron - 1
- Plastic - 3
- Rubber - 3
Energy:
Added solar panel. Can only be connected to battery to generate power.
To craft, you need to learn the recipe in Shipcore. Crafting recipe:
- Branium - 1
- Processor - 2
- Metal - 3
Mechanics:
- Now you can turn on the function of losing items after death (In New game or Load game)
- Now the time of day has appeared. The planet is now orbiting the sun
- An option has been added to enable automatic speed stabilization. Look in the settings!
How it works:
When the control buttons are inactive, the speed is automatically reduced
New tool Gravity hook. Can help you with loot items:
To craft, you need to learn the recipe in Shipcore. Crafting recipe:
- Ebosite - 1
- Metal part - 10
- Wire - 5
Settings:
- X, Y camera inversion
Recipes changes:
Energy batterie:
- Bolt
- Electric parts
- Rubber -> Aluminum
3D Printer:
- Bolt
- Wire -> Branium
- Metal
Trash trap:
- Ebosite
- Bolt
- Metal part
Ship Engine:
- Added -> Armirium
- Processor
- Metal
News and bugs fixes:
- Broken size of the settings window on some monitors.
- The game freezes while saving.
- Fixed a bug with assigning the same button in the control settings.
- Adding plastic to the generator at 100%.
- Dup in a processor and 3D printer.
- Correction of fonts in some languages.
- Minor localization changes.
- Endless loading of the game.
- Items disappear when trying to transfer from the chest to inventory.
- Fixed a bug with the work of tool animations.
- Automatic addition of a backpack to the cell.
- Add a backpack to the cell with the left button.
- Fixed a bug with incorrect rendering of device previews.
- The brightness of the planet decreases when it is on the sunny side.
- Removed the sign in the main menu "You are playing early access".
- Added a scene describing early access.
- Once saved, you cannot detach the wires from the devices.
- Solved the problem of phantom wires.
- Fixed a large number of bugs with wires and devices.
And lot of little fixes!
