 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Remains update for 13 December 2021

Update 0.17 - Asteroids, ores and more...

Share · View all patches · Build 7870332 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update, I've added a mining system, new resources, recipe changes, tools, and more. I also fixed many bugs and added others :)

Asteroids and mining:

Now you can find asteroids that you can destroy to get ore from them. You can process ore into a Recycler and get a resource for further use.

Asteroids:

Now there are 5 types of asteroids with ore:

  • Iron
  • Aluminum
  • Armirium
  • Branium
  • Ebosite

You can get ore from asteroids using a new tool:



To craft, you need to learn the recipe in Shipcore. Crafting recipe:

  • Electric parts - 3
  • Plastic - 3
  • Metal - 3

Ores that you can mine from asteroids:

You can process the obtained ores in the Recycler.

Only ore is needed for processing: Iron ore -> Iron

Tools strength:

In this update, I added durability to items, now they can break with long use.

To repair tools you will need to create a Repair Table:



To craft, you need to learn the recipe in Shipcore. Crafting recipe:

  • Iron - 1
  • Plastic - 3
  • Rubber - 3
Energy:

Added solar panel. Can only be connected to battery to generate power.



To craft, you need to learn the recipe in Shipcore. Crafting recipe:

  • Branium - 1
  • Processor - 2
  • Metal - 3
Mechanics:
  • Now you can turn on the function of losing items after death (In New game or Load game)
  • Now the time of day has appeared. The planet is now orbiting the sun
  • An option has been added to enable automatic speed stabilization. Look in the settings!

    How it works:

    When the control buttons are inactive, the speed is automatically reduced

New tool Gravity hook. Can help you with loot items:



To craft, you need to learn the recipe in Shipcore. Crafting recipe:

  • Ebosite - 1
  • Metal part - 10
  • Wire - 5
Settings:
  • X, Y camera inversion
Recipes changes:

Energy batterie:

  • Bolt
  • Electric parts
  • Rubber -> Aluminum

3D Printer:

  • Bolt
  • Wire -> Branium
  • Metal

Trash trap:

  • Ebosite
  • Bolt
  • Metal part

Ship Engine:

  • Added -> Armirium
  • Processor
  • Metal
News and bugs fixes:
  • Broken size of the settings window on some monitors.
  • The game freezes while saving.
  • Fixed a bug with assigning the same button in the control settings.
  • Adding plastic to the generator at 100%.
  • Dup in a processor and 3D printer.
  • Correction of fonts in some languages.
  • Minor localization changes.
  • Endless loading of the game.
  • Items disappear when trying to transfer from the chest to inventory.
  • Fixed a bug with the work of tool animations.
  • Automatic addition of a backpack to the cell.
  • Add a backpack to the cell with the left button.
  • Fixed a bug with incorrect rendering of device previews.
  • The brightness of the planet decreases when it is on the sunny side.
  • Removed the sign in the main menu "You are playing early access".
  • Added a scene describing early access.
  • Once saved, you cannot detach the wires from the devices.
  • Solved the problem of phantom wires.
  • Fixed a large number of bugs with wires and devices.

And lot of little fixes!

Changed files in this update

Remains Depot 1309821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.