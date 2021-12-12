 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Simple Tools update for 12 December 2021

New repair automatically click tools

Share · View all patches · Build 7870290 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The expansion of the new menu bar options - configuration (osu! And the MC Minecraft my world)

Note: the option confirmed, need to manually, and restart, click tools automatically

To repair the Steam startup select automatically click tools, no computer desk the shortcut

Changed files in this update

Simple Tools Content Depot 1365711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.