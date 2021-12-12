 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Packing House update for 12 December 2021

Second Hotfix! - Alpha Build 0.0.29

Share · View all patches · Build 7870209 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! Another day and another quick hotfix addressing the most common issues and feedbacks! If you find any new bugs or have some additional comments about the game, feel free to let us know here on Steam or our Discord server!

Changelog:

  • Slowed down in-game time speed
  • Fixed wrong translation of fireplace interaction
  • Fixes a bug causing items to fall under the shelf in the magazine when it was put back in place
  • Fixing a bug that caused some people to not receive the 'Why bother?' achievement

Changed files in this update

Symulator Sklepu Internetowego Content Depot 1622971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.