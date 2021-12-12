Second Hotfix! - Alpha Build 0.0.29

Hi everyone! Another day and another quick hotfix addressing the most common issues and feedbacks! If you find any new bugs or have some additional comments about the game, feel free to let us know here on Steam or our Discord server!
Changelog:
- Slowed down in-game time speed
- Fixed wrong translation of fireplace interaction
- Fixes a bug causing items to fall under the shelf in the magazine when it was put back in place
- Fixing a bug that caused some people to not receive the 'Why bother?' achievement
Changed files in this update