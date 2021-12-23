VZX Player 0.9.3 visual pack "Voyages"

Getting Support

Important! If you experience bugs/problems:

With every new release there are going to be some hiccups. We have tried our best to test thoroughly but there is always something.

We would like to try to help you fix any issues. Please contact us at support@vovoid.com or via our discord server. In 95% of cases bugs affect others too so investigating is worth it. Using the review system to write a negative review is not very good for you since it makes it difficult for us to get back to you - many people ignore Steam notifications.

What you can do right now about problems

Several previous releases are now available with version numbers in "betas" in the Steam settings so you can still run "what worked before" until we have helped you fix the problems in the new release.

Now on to the new stuff...



"Space Rings" from "Voyages" DLC pack

New visual pack: "Voyages"

This visual pack has more design elements than any one before. We hope you will enjoy it.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1812940

Visuals included

MMI : Inspired by the gateway scene in the movie 2001.

: Inspired by the gateway scene in the movie 2001. Ecumenopolis : An abstract landscape, a vast habitat in space.

: An abstract landscape, a vast habitat in space. Ethereal Space Station : Is it really there?

: Is it really there? Neuron Torus : Sparkling neurons.

: Sparkling neurons. Space Rings : An instalment of Rings.

: An instalment of Rings. Torus Spectrum : Spectrum analyzing stacks of hexagonal tori.

: Spectrum analyzing stacks of hexagonal tori. Meta Swarm: A nebula made out of Meta Balls.

We have created a bundle so you can get a discount:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/15307/VZX_Player_Complete/

Name change

VSXu is now VZX and we have a new web site at: https://www.vzx-visualizer.com

Please bear with us while we update all nooks and crannies in our Steam pages, there will be a mix of VSXu and VZX for a whille.

VZX Player 0.9.3 Release Notes

Bug fix which caused colors to turn pink when Hue slider was pushed to the very right.

New crash reporting backend which anonymously collects crashes so we can pinpoint where they are and fix them promptly

Hope you like the new release.

What are we working on?

In parallel with this visual pack we have been working on finalizing VZX Creative which is a combined product containing both Pro Player and Artiste. The store page for that is live on Steam but there is still some work left to do.

Discord Server

As always, you are welcome to join, this link redirects to our discord server:

http://vovoid.info

Take care!