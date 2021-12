Small (but very helpful) additions to the game to help with gameflow.

These will help focus the player on certain puzzles, without trying to put Clue A with puzzle B.

These were added because of players being generous enough to submit their playthroughs.

Thank you to all who submitted.

You can also join the discord, and help make it a better game.

join, and record your playthrough, and you could get a free key for a friend.

https://discord.gg/mHpwn9Rnun