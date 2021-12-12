Update r1.07

Share · View all patches · Build 7870024 · Last edited 12 December 2021 – 13:09:13 UTC by Wendy

[Part 2+] Increased fluid injection quantity options for x5/x10. Now the NPC’s can collect fluids in themselves (but can’t move it to others)

[Part 2] Added parasite color mutation for the NPCs.

[Part 2+] Added biosuit mutation option for merged biosuits on PC/NPC’s (can transform one suit into another if there is: 1 suit of the wanted type, 20 parasites of the suit type family, 50 werms)

[Sex acts art] Added starfishes on small breasts image links for target in missionary sex act

[Part 2+] Added other parasite variants inventory thumb images

[Part 1+] Parasite inventory is now a movable div. Parasite inventory now displays other color variants

[Part 1, 2] Added movable map element option (saves position on passage changes). Changed map location can be reverted to it’s initial location by clicking the Reset map location button in the Settings

[Part 2] Sandra mouth werm mutation event added. Infest Sandra a with mouth werm then visit her room at night to see “Mouth Mutation” event.