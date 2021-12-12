Auto saving added + bug fix

Share · View all patches · Build 7869866 · Last edited 12 December 2021 – 11:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Autosaving

Now you can select 'Show Autosave Slots(자동 저장 슬롯)' in file load screen.

Autosave saves up to 10 just like the default slot

Can be deleted but cannot manually saved to the autosave slot

If you load a file from the autosave slot and then go to save, you may see the autosave slot as it is.

In this case, click the Save button at the bottom once more

Bug fix