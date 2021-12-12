 Skip to content

VOICE update for 12 December 2021

Auto saving added + bug fix

12 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Autosaving

Now you can select 'Show Autosave Slots(자동 저장 슬롯)' in file load screen.

Autosave saves up to 10 just like the default slot

Can be deleted but cannot manually saved to the autosave slot

If you load a file from the autosave slot and then go to save, you may see the autosave slot as it is.

In this case, click the Save button at the bottom once more

Bug fix

  • Fixed a bug that did not automatically pass because the number of attempts did not increase under certain conditions during the coffee making minigame

