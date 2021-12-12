Auto saving added + bug fix

Autosaving
Now you can select 'Show Autosave Slots(자동 저장 슬롯)' in file load screen.
Autosave saves up to 10 just like the default slot
Can be deleted but cannot manually saved to the autosave slot
If you load a file from the autosave slot and then go to save, you may see the autosave slot as it is.
In this case, click the Save button at the bottom once more
Bug fix
- Fixed a bug that did not automatically pass because the number of attempts did not increase under certain conditions during the coffee making minigame
Changed files in this update