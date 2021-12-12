Additions

5 new soundtracks ! "Operation Mars", "Cerberus", "Coral Sea", "Operation Oak", and "Arnheim" I’ve always felt like 5 tracks was too few for a game, unfortunately it wasn’t high in my priority list. Total of base tracks is now of 10, and you can get an extra 5 by getting the support pack DLC in exchange of 5$, that’s 1$ the track ! That’s a bargain :D

1 new achievement : (Supporter) for buying the support pack DLC.

Mannerheim as a general for Finland.

Multilingual support for online chat, not English only anymore ! :D

New wallpaper ! Thanks to my brother Jules, a whole dedicated post will be coming soon where he will explain how he proceeds from the start to the end :)

Changes

Made sure you could use negative fixed income in the map editor.

Small changes on the Operation Weserburung scenario.

Fixes

Disabled purchase of paratroopers for the AI when he doesn’t have the air superiority.

Pe-3 could carry bombs.

AI would spawn air units even at bombed airfields. Probably humans could too.

Research bug where it would take generals into account and the game would tell you you need to research all previous tech before you can move to another one but generals were not researchable so you were stuck. Same for the AI.

One instance of AI freeze on custom maps.

If you were resizing a map that had VPs that were supposed to be held in order to achieve victory and those VPs were deleted by the resize of the map the map would be literally unplayable.

You could not send messages in solo without being in an online room to chat with other players.

Chat messages parent / holder not going down when receiving now messages, you had to scroll in order to see new messages.

Messages UI in the main menu.

Cross platform chat functionality was not properly (at all) working :(

On mobile attacking a plane unit with an AA on mobile would move the AA to the plane’s tile.

On mobile the end of scenario text could not be scrolled and often a lot of it was hidden.

Removals

Karl Donitz as a naval hero. He is already a general in the game. You could basically have 2 Karl Donitz !!

Ah, I wanted to share a screenshot of my Europe 1939 game, didn't go historical but it gave pretty interesting results, may I present you the Italiano - Greeko - Turkish alliance ! 7th May 1943, colorized, repelling hords of Soviet troops in the Balkans :)



Development of the second game is going well, I worked on a few more mechanics and it's starting to get in good shape.

Here are the last 2 dev blogs I posted on youtube :

I am honestly starting to think to add to this a whole new dimension, like a hex map of europe for example where you would have your armies and the fights would be solved in first person against other players

So each player has its own career with its own progress and so you can either play career for yourself or have a list of ongoing games which are going to be other people's campaigns and join those

If some of you heard about Heroes and Generals WWII this might sound similar, but since the dev ruined the game I thought I could make something great in that spot and I love the concept on its own