Coin Treasures 2.0 MEGA UPDATE

Good day!

So here we are again with yet another Major update! This is a game changing one. We added so many new Upgrades, Leveling Upgrades, Powerup boosting and a lot, lot more!

We are proud to present it to you because we did some awesome changes on game balancing. We made upgrades cheaper to buy but added a lot more of them!

Check it out now if you haven’t already! It’s recommended to start a new game because this Update is so game changing. But the SaveGame is backwards compatible so if you want you can just continue.

Have fun playing Coin Treasures 2.0!

Coin Treasures 2.0 Changelog

Features

Artifact, Powerups and Quest Item drops respect the Infinite Coins Powerup

Added new Upgrade to increase the minimum time between Powerdowns

Added new Upgrade: Increase Artifact Drop Rate

Added new Upgrade: Increase Powerup Drop Rate

Added new Upgrade: Increase Quest Item Drop Rate

Added new Upgrade: Increase Gold Bar Value

Added new Upgrade: Increase High Value Coin Duration

Added new Upgrade: Increase Border Raise Duration

Added new Upgrade: Increase Coin Gain Duration

Added new Upgrade: Increase Coin Gain Amount

Added new Upgrade: Increase Mega Coin Value

Added new Upgrade: Increase Click Rate Duration

Added new Upgrade: Increase Infinite Coins Duration

Added new Upgrade: Increase Yarr! Powerup Duration

Added new Upgrade: Increase Pin Pull Duration

Added new Upgrade: Increase Extend Pusher Duration

Added new Upgrade: Increase Coin Shower Amount

Game Balancing

Upgrades which can be upgraded multiple times now increase cost each level.

Upgrade Artifact Spawning now costs 25 Treasure instead of 100

Decrease Coin Click Rate is now called Increase Coin Drop Rate for clarity

Increase Coin Drop Rate is now 750 Treasure instead of 2500

Decrease Coin Gain Time upgrade now costs 500 instead of 2500

Decreased general cost of upgrades by +- 25% to increase the Pace of the Game

Added Tooltips to Treasure Upgrade Shop upgrades that explain each upgrade or unlock

Added Star indicator to Upgrades that can be upgraded multiple times

No Powerdown streaks anymore. Powerdowns can only drop once every x minutes

Increased Coin Regenerator Progress gain

Decrease the Cost of increasing the Click Rate from 750 to 250

Decreases the Cost of decreasing the Coin Regeneration Time from 1000 to 350

Arcade borders now cost 250 Treasure instead of 500 Treasure

Minimum click rate limit raised to 0,3 to not interfere with Increase Click Rate Powerup

Items now drop from less height; making them have less chance of falling off the plate on drop

Quality of Life

Added Treasure Exchange availability Notify Icon

Music is now enabled by default

Added User Text to show when a Powerdown drops

Hide the mouse cursor while looking around

Shop buttons are now disabled if the Player doesn’t have enough Treasure

Maxed out upgrades now show “Max” as Value

Bug fixes