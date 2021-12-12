Coin Treasures 2.0 MEGA UPDATE
Good day!
So here we are again with yet another Major update! This is a game changing one. We added so many new Upgrades, Leveling Upgrades, Powerup boosting and a lot, lot more!
We are proud to present it to you because we did some awesome changes on game balancing. We made upgrades cheaper to buy but added a lot more of them!
Check it out now if you haven’t already! It’s recommended to start a new game because this Update is so game changing. But the SaveGame is backwards compatible so if you want you can just continue.
Have fun playing Coin Treasures 2.0!
Coin Treasures 2.0 Changelog
Features
- Artifact, Powerups and Quest Item drops respect the Infinite Coins Powerup
- Added new Upgrade to increase the minimum time between Powerdowns
- Added new Upgrade: Increase Artifact Drop Rate
- Added new Upgrade: Increase Powerup Drop Rate
- Added new Upgrade: Increase Quest Item Drop Rate
- Added new Upgrade: Increase Gold Bar Value
- Added new Upgrade: Increase High Value Coin Duration
- Added new Upgrade: Increase Border Raise Duration
- Added new Upgrade: Increase Coin Gain Duration
- Added new Upgrade: Increase Coin Gain Amount
- Added new Upgrade: Increase Mega Coin Value
- Added new Upgrade: Increase Click Rate Duration
- Added new Upgrade: Increase Infinite Coins Duration
- Added new Upgrade: Increase Yarr! Powerup Duration
- Added new Upgrade: Increase Pin Pull Duration
- Added new Upgrade: Increase Extend Pusher Duration
- Added new Upgrade: Increase Coin Shower Amount
Game Balancing
- Upgrades which can be upgraded multiple times now increase cost each level.
- Upgrade Artifact Spawning now costs 25 Treasure instead of 100
- Decrease Coin Click Rate is now called Increase Coin Drop Rate for clarity
- Increase Coin Drop Rate is now 750 Treasure instead of 2500
- Decrease Coin Gain Time upgrade now costs 500 instead of 2500
- Decreased general cost of upgrades by +- 25% to increase the Pace of the Game
- Added Tooltips to Treasure Upgrade Shop upgrades that explain each upgrade or unlock
- Added Star indicator to Upgrades that can be upgraded multiple times
- No Powerdown streaks anymore. Powerdowns can only drop once every x minutes
- Increased Coin Regenerator Progress gain
- Decrease the Cost of increasing the Click Rate from 750 to 250
- Decreases the Cost of decreasing the Coin Regeneration Time from 1000 to 350
- Arcade borders now cost 250 Treasure instead of 500 Treasure
- Minimum click rate limit raised to 0,3 to not interfere with Increase Click Rate Powerup
- Items now drop from less height; making them have less chance of falling off the plate on drop
Quality of Life
- Added Treasure Exchange availability Notify Icon
- Music is now enabled by default
- Added User Text to show when a Powerdown drops
- Hide the mouse cursor while looking around
- Shop buttons are now disabled if the Player doesn’t have enough Treasure
- Maxed out upgrades now show “Max” as Value
Bug fixes
- Fixed bug with UI items in Treasure Shop not properly aligned
- Fixed bug with Continue button being enabled while having the Save Game deleted
- Increased the Graphics Quality from the Low setting to not be as “milky”
- Fixed bug with Graphics Quality not being set on launch
- Fixed bug with “The Bomb” not turning off the Fuse Sparks while having an “Ignore Next Powerdown” powerup active.
- Fixed bug with “The Bomb” not being stored as disabled after a “Ignore Next Powerdown” thus being reenabled on game load.
- Fixed bug with “Ignore Next Powerdown” not being saved properly
Changed files in this update