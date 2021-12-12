【2021 Dec. 12nd】Maintenance and Patch Notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Players,

All servers will be down for maintenance at 11 pm UTC. The maintenance is expected to last for 30 minutes. Please get ready to log off to avoid unnecessary loss.

This update is expected to fix the failure to put items on sale in trade.

Thank you for the support and understanding!

We will keep on updating the game, and make it better! Thank you for all the support!

Please do not hesitate to leave your feedback and game-related issues on our bug report channel here; or join the Myth of Empires Discord server: https://discord.gg/mythofempires, our team will be there to assist you asap! ːsteamhappyː

The Myth of Empires Team