Dungeons of Edera: 0.8.8.4

Hail Adventurers!

This patch we are making some tweaks to the scaling for increased difficulty at higher levels and increasing the chance of higher level enemies spawning based on difficulty selected, with this we are testing out an increased level cap to 70 and have slightly increased needed xp per level.

We've also overhauled the undead skeleton faction models, and added a few spells the Friendly and Enemy fire mage have at their disposal!

Check out the full details below

0.8.8.4

Skeleton Mobs models have been updated

All spell underneath the level five level requirement (except for the Blood Mage) can now be accessed without hiring the class trainer!

Enemy HP scaling increased

max level increased to 70

chance for tougher enemies to spawn based on difficulty

Enemy and friendly mages now have access to Fireball and Firewall spells

Mage AI cooldown added for Inferno spell

Needed XP between levels increased slightly

Arrow crit fixed

Arena bug fix

Sounds for Earth Totems fixed

Other minor fixes...

Tell us how you are enjoying the Early Access of Dungeons of Edera - your feedback is important to help make the game even better! Please take this survey and let us know your thoughts: https://forms.gle/31m4rfF1GGJGFsBQ9

What's coming up next? Check out our roadmap on trello!