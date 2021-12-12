Naev 0.9.0-beta.3 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 7869261 · Last edited 12 December 2021 – 05:09:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

As the bugs start to settle down, it is time for a third 0.9.0 beta release. This release fixes the issues listed below. As always, please report any issues on this tracker, and feel free to join our Discord chat (invite).

To get the new version you can:

Opt-in to the beta channel via Steam

Download the new version from here.

Changes since 0.9.0-beta.2

* Fixed warning about cargo rush deliveries when you don’t know the best route