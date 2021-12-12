Naev 0.9.0-beta.3 released!

As the bugs start to settle down, it is time for a third 0.9.0 beta release. This release fixes the issues listed below. As always, please report any issues on this tracker, and feel free to join our Discord chat (invite).
To get the new version you can:
-
Opt-in to the beta channel via Steam
-
Changes since 0.9.0-beta.2
* Fixed warning about cargo rush deliveries when you don’t know the best route
- Fixed another crash related to pilot removal
- Fixed wonky backgrounds during death cutscenes, for the sake of other players of course
- Fixed crash when techs are first patched to planets through unidiff
- Fixed potential spurious warnings about incomplete translations, even when running in English
- Fixed failure to resolve regional translations (like <code>pt_BT</code> or <code>pt_PT</code>) from the locale
- Fixed VN log text overlap issues
- Fixed commodities not being added through unidiff
- Fixed safe lane rendering alpha being wrong
- Fixed misbehaviours with Maikki, Nelly 2, Shark 3, Shipwreck, Travelling Merchant, Warlords Battle, and Particle Physics 2
- Fixed backgrounds accumulating when messing with options
- Fixed issues with board scripts getting deferred with respect to boarding script
- Fixed some instances of background text interfering with how foreground text was drawn
- Fixed some missions causing trouble when saved/reloaded (due to dynamic factions)
- Fixed minor Ship AI issues (rename at game start)
- Fixed autonav via the map during a landing sequence
- Fixed autonav giving away autofollowed pilots and unknown destination systems
- Improved speed and accuracy of autonav stopping
- Improved mission marker behavior (show planets more, always clean up at end of mission)
- Kicked Empire patrols out of the Arandon system
- Gave pirate ships dodgier outfits
- Proofread too many parts of the game to mention
- AI should only try to jump to systems with their faction presence
- Wrap OSD titles as necessary
- Don’t allow illegal characters in pilot name
- Be kinder to old video drivers
- More meow
- More music
