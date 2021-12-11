Anniversary Celebration - LightSpeedRunner Update

Today we are celebrating the one year anniversary of ChronoTecture: The Eprologue! Thanks to everyone for playing! We are excited to reveal our latest update with the biggest improvements since release.
The LightSpeedRunner Update includes:
-A new official speed-running timer for our upcoming competition
-Over 50 Steam achievements and new easter eggs that encourage and reward you for exploring
-2 new locations to discover
-New higher quality voice dialogue using new AI actors
-Lore books updated and expanded
-UI improvements
-Difficulty settings added
-New toggle for turning cat sounds on or off
-Misc performance improvements
-Updated Unreal Engine version to 4.27, the predecessor to UE5
There is a lot to explore and discover, we'll see you in your dreams!
Changed files in this update