 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

ChronoTecture: The Eprologue update for 11 December 2021

Anniversary Celebration - LightSpeedRunner Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7868408 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today we are celebrating the one year anniversary of ChronoTecture: The Eprologue! Thanks to everyone for playing! We are excited to reveal our latest update with the biggest improvements since release.

The LightSpeedRunner Update includes:

-A new official speed-running timer for our upcoming competition

-Over 50 Steam achievements and new easter eggs that encourage and reward you for exploring

-2 new locations to discover

-New higher quality voice dialogue using new AI actors

-Lore books updated and expanded

-UI improvements

-Difficulty settings added

-New toggle for turning cat sounds on or off

-Misc performance improvements

-Updated Unreal Engine version to 4.27, the predecessor to UE5

There is a lot to explore and discover, we'll see you in your dreams!

Changed files in this update

ChronoTecture: The Eprologue Content Depot 1443031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.