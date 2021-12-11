Expression

Along with a large amount of bug fixes and game adjustments, this update gives you the ability to color or pattern certain objects. Some can even take on a combination of colors and patterns! Be it a cave, house, town, fortress, or city, you can stand out from all the rest.
Several existing places in Story Mode have been updated to give you a few ideas:
A variety of new furniture and other decorations are also included. You're able to make signs and write on them, or even fill pages in an entire book.
Gameplay should be a lot smoother now with all the fixes and adjustments in this update. Most notable are the material boxes and crates that allow you to store crafting material. When you craft near these objects, their contents can be used automatically. No more shuffling inventory or searching for what you need!
Here's a full list of what is new:
- [NEW] Can now split stacks of items in half by pressing the key assigned to 'seconary attack' ('aim up' currently takes only 1 at a time)
- [NEW] Added an extra boon to meals (pikken stew and the breakfast combo)
- [NEW] Added the pikken coop which allows you to keep pikken for producing eggs
- [NEW] Added rurbi beans (to make coffee) and wind grain for making flour and bread
- [NEW] Can now craft the stove as a new cooking station and along with it the ability to make bacon or egg toast
- [NEW] Added the round table and metal seat for outdoor use
- [NEW] Can now craft the display table, it will display a single item on it (even the ones you can't normally place on things)
- [NEW] Added the Wood Sign that can be used to write short messages on, and a fancier display sign that also takes patterns and colors
- [NEW] Added patterns and props that can have patterns put on them, some props can have both a color and pattern
- [NEW] Added a whole set of pigments that can be used on colorable props and blocks to change their color
- [NEW] Added material bins / crates that will have their contents available if you craft near them, consuming the materials directly out of them
- [NEW] Can now learn how to craft 5 different colored lamps
- [NEW] Added the ability to craft journals which let you write things down on them
- [NEW] Can now learn how to craft rum and atte (from anmo fruit) using recipes you find
- [NEW] Added fancier upgraded versions of tables, seats, hardword floor blocks, and candles along with a newer big table
- [NEW] Can now craft a Tricorn and Officer Uniform as fashion items
- [NEW] Added the new set of acc. equipment: Ruby, Sapphire, Topaz, Emerald, and Amethyst ornaments
- [NEW] Can now craft Amethyst and Emerald in the gem cutter
- [ART] Fixed a shading artifact that can occur with the depth brightness at night or in dark areas like caves
- [ART] The name of the location shows up when you travel to new maps
- [QOL] Talking to an NPC in explore mode lets you watch the state of their behavior afterwards and added more information about NPCs when they gain EXP or items from their tasks
- [QOL] Added new crafting filters for fashion and furniture/decor
- [FIX] Made the step-by-step prompts when building a boat clearer that you need to fuel the coal burners
- [FIX] Fixed the bug where the client wasn't being properly notified of status effects when falling into stuff like poison in multiplayer
- [FIX] Fixed a soft lock that might occur in multiplayer after naming a new fast travel point and travelling to an old one you made before
- [FIX] Fixed a crash that occurs when moving away from an NPC in multiplayer far enough for them to despawn, moving back and giving them equipment to wear
- [FIX] Fixed a bug where weapons and their effects were not being switched properly in multiplayer (i.e. ward not applying until you attack with the imbued weapon)
- [FIX] Fixed a bug where the crystal cannonball attack from Piezo would spawn invalid copies of wisps in multiplayer
- [FIX] Fixed a bug where phaseworms could aggro NPCs on entirely different maps
- [FIX] Fixed a bug where you couldn't quick withdraw items at the end of a large crate properly in multiplayer
- [FIX] Fixed the Scorch Bomb projectile from not properly doing splash damage in multiplayer
- [FIX] Fixed a glitch where the wrong object gets displayed when notified of someone discovering clues about an ability in multiplayer (adept tome, etc.)
- [FIX] Fixed a small glitch where recharging your shield orb (doing damage of a specific element) wasn't displaying the proper number in multiplayer
- [FIX] Fixed some aspects of zones being generated improperly in multiplayer (minecart tracks and such)
- [FIX] Fixed a crash that could occur in multiplayer in the coal mines if some pieces of a phaseworm are shown to a client before others
- [FIX] Fixed various bugs with vehicles not properly matching state with client and server
- [FIX] Various small fixes
- [FIX] Fixed a bug where things like item boxes aboard vehicles weren't syncing properly as you travel to different items and edit their contents
- [FIX] Fixed a crash that can occur when trying to exit from inside the game to the main menu (not by closing the window)
- [FIX] Fixed a bug where you would still wind up special orb attacks when dumping liquid out of buckets, if a strong special orb was equipped while doing so
- [FIX] Fixed a missing vehicle bug that could happen when resting in a bed aboard a ship in single player, driving elsewhere, and re-opening the game without resting in the new location
- [ADJ] You can no longer enter the space above the map in indoor maps (like the coal mine)
- [ADJ] The lion and fox banners have been converted into blank props for you to color and style after placement
- [ADJ] Greatly improved the performance of handling projectiles
- [ADJ] Its now impossible to down yourself with too many healing items (ex: tintcure) and an indicator shows your limit and remaining number you can handle
- [ADJ] Redid alcohol (which was previously only Sun Beer) to use an attrition bar instead so it doesn't take up potion slots, and it now heals for a lot more
- [ADJ] Changed how NPCs in explore mode choose crafting recipes, they may craft almost anything available from the entire tree now
- [ADJ] As an alternative to giving NPCs in explore mode equipment, tools weapons and equipment can be placed in supply boxes for them to automatically equip things they need
- [ADJ] New players are now warned about explore mode and it now starts you off with absolutely nothing
- [ADJ] Modified the growth behavior of crops so that the zone they're in no longer needs to be loaded for them to grow all the way
- [ADJ] Increased the crafting speed of boards
- [ADJ] Reduced grass used in crafting twine from 4 to 2, rough cloth in wood bed from 4 to 3, and twine in rough cloth from 3 to 2
- [ADJ] Fog defense bar now flashes when its healed (when you defeat certain kinds of enemies or use soma)
- [ADJ] Anyone staying on a vehicle while the first person to drive it goes somewhere will be brought along, and a message displays if this is about to happen to you or not
- [ADJ] The equipment weight display under the stats is now colored by weight class```
Changed files in this update