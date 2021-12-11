Expression

Along with a large amount of bug fixes and game adjustments, this update gives you the ability to color or pattern certain objects. Some can even take on a combination of colors and patterns! Be it a cave, house, town, fortress, or city, you can stand out from all the rest.

Several existing places in Story Mode have been updated to give you a few ideas:





A variety of new furniture and other decorations are also included. You're able to make signs and write on them, or even fill pages in an entire book.

Gameplay should be a lot smoother now with all the fixes and adjustments in this update. Most notable are the material boxes and crates that allow you to store crafting material. When you craft near these objects, their contents can be used automatically. No more shuffling inventory or searching for what you need!

Here's a full list of what is new: