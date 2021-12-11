EPISODE 36 / PS1 UPDATE 32

--------------------------------------------------

Building: Harvest Nodes (Trees, Stones, etc...) no longer block building and furniture placement, and when you place building or furniture the Harvest Node will be just removed.

Lumbermill: Lumbermill effective range reduced by 30% and instead of providing Harvest Speed Boost it now spawns fresh Trees every cycle.

--------------------------------------------------

Game Loading: Loading Game Sequence is now more stable and is less prone to becoming unresponsive.

--------------------------------------------------

Fixed Bug where in some rare instances Ark Invasion spawn could cause your FPS to drop to the point where game freezes. In this situation, the invasion would not even appear. Thanks for the Save (Jaunty O.N). The game will retry again with new coordinates to create a spawning location with multiple fail-safe mechanisms.

--------------------------------------------------

*Backward Compatability: This Update is backward compatible with your existing saves. Restarting the game is not necessary.

What can you expect from PS1 Updates?

Post-Season 1 Updates are intended for polishing the game and preparing the game for Season 2, which by the current pace would happen somewhere in 2022 Fall with the release of Episode 37. These PS1 updates don't have a schedule and will be happening randomly during the last months of EA and after the game is out of EA.

In detail, these updates include Bug fixing, polish of the current systems, balance and some light revamps, and localization. The goal is to perfect all the content that has been introduced during EA/Season 1 of Ragnorium and fill the gaps that might exist.

Note: Soon some holidays.