Patch v.0.7.5

Hey everybody! This is a small patch focused in fixing some of the bugs reported since the last one and introducing some graphic improvements to the game.

With this patch we have also reworked the way we draw the buff icons during combat. Visually, this will work the same, but we feel this will improve the combat performance in some systems.

Boons, injuries or monster cards will not interact with Enchantments that use the energy of casted cards as catalizer for their effects (f.e. Wild Hunt).

The Corruption Altar will now grant a corrupted card when the chance rolled is equal to the maximum percentage of success. Also the stat sacrifices done will now be succesfully reduced in coop games. And finally, we have adjusted the dust prices and included a new event option to get a craft discount.

The master of a coop game will be able to launch a game even if all the slots are not filled with players (with a minimum of 2 players).

Modified the internal way that "combat corruptions" are shared before a combat in a coop game, in order to fix a problem when some players had different info until they pressed the "Combat reload" button.

We have reworked the "Divination" invite system to avoid a bug that prevented some players to accept the invitations and join the card reward process. If you find bugs on this specific system please report it to us.

Additionally we have fixed some minor bugs here and there!

As usual, thank you so much for your help, reports and suggestions!