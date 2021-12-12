Update Notes for Version 0.950

Early Access Launch Version 0.950

Thank you so much for supporting the Early Access version of the game. This is a solo developed title and I am very interested in feedback and ideas. Feel free to participate in the Discord or post something in the Steam discussion forums. When I started creating this game, it was really about creating a game I wanted to play in VR that did not exist. I figured if people wanted to come along for the ride that's great. I do appreciate the support!

If you are looking for a fun game to play for free over the holidays and don't mind going retro, check out the original Castle Wolfenstein 8-bit games from the 1980s on the Internet Archive. Here is a link to Beyond Castle Wolfenstein which was ported to PC.

Enhancements / Revisions

An enemy alertness indicator has been added to the tattoo on the players wrist. If you are spotted by guards, fire your gun or dead bodies are discovered this round indicator surrounding your health tattoo will slowly start to increase. As long as it is in the green, SS will not spawn. Once it turns yellow there is a lower chance they will spawn, while red means there is a higher chance of them spawning. This indicator essentially lets you know how stealth you are being in the game and the likelihood of the SS being dispatched. Some actions like bodies being discovered have a greater impact on enemy alertness while firing weapons is lower. The weight of actions on enemy alertness and spawn chances will be tweaked as game development continues as I am tracking all this data. The start book in the dungeon now has a brief overview of the new indicator.

Dungeon exit door has a glow to make it more clear it is the exit.

The health portion of your tattoo displays in smaller increments allowing you to better see health increases.

Total enemies spawned in game session is now shown on session stats screen

Booby traps will now completely kill SS. They were only damaged previously.

Dead bodies stick around in a larger radius of the player preventing them from disappearing if shot from far away and making it more likely they will contribute to enemy alertness

Secret stashes will always contain something and not be empty. There were some empty stashes in anticipation of new content but that is a ways off, so there will always be at least a gold ingot there.

Bug Fixes

There were two dossiers (Italian resistance members) that were never spawned preventing players from unlocking the Resist achievement. These will now show up in the dungeon. These will appear more often for a brief time.

The collectibles list made it appear that there were prisoner letters yet to be unlocked, but this was incorrect.

There was a resistance leaflet that did not spawn in the dungeon which would have prevented a player from unlocking the "Long Live Freedom" achievement. This will now show up randomly in the dungeon. It will appear more often for a brief time.

There were instances where shooting a cell lock to free the prisoner would not register them as freed. This should be fixed.

Wrist inventory always faces camera which should make it a little easier to navigate

Small tweak to Commodore 64 theme color

The broken hearts achievement unlocked correctly, but the final letter was not displayed in the collectibles area. You will need to pick up the final letter again for it to show up.

The spectator camera smoothing can now be turned on from the settings panel through the main menu. Previously, this only worked from the settings panel in the dungeon itself. Please note, this setting is not saved, and will only be turned on as long as you run the game. This is by design to prevent people from accidently leaving it on and suffering poor performance. It is mostly for pro streamers and provides a wider view angle/smoothing.

On launch, the game does a check with Steam to see if there are any unlocked achievements that are not in sync with the local achievements due to the player or Steam being offline at the time.

Fixed a bug with SS who spawned with an MP40 preventing them from firing.

Priorities

I will be out of town this holiday ⛷️, so there will not be any other updates till after January 2. I will monitor stats and forums for any major issues and publish a patch if needed before 12/26. I wish you and your families a great holiday!