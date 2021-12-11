X-MAS UPDATE IS HERE!

Ho-ho-ho, friends!

It's almost Xmas! It's time to unpack your Christmas presents (a little early, but I couldn't wait anymore!) and have some fun with this colorful Christmas update!

What else is as good as a Christmas gift? A nice discount, indeed! Go get yourself

Sex And The Furry Titty with a nice 30% discount!

6 BONUS ARTS ARE WAITING FOR YOU!

Our pretty girls missed you so much that they even dressed up for this special occasion, but maybe they will allow you to take off these bright clothes, just finish the puzzle, okay?

Oh, and another thing: all of the stories have to be completed in order to start the bonus series, so make sure you've got all the endings!

Okay, I won't tease you anymore, go look yourself, what the girls have got for you!

Love,

Shane