Empires 2.33.4 Released!

We're happy to announce version 2.33.4 which is live on Steam right now. Changelog below and also on our website:

Changelog:

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug causing the squad leader’s aura to not reset if all other members left the squad whilst being in the squad aura radius.

Fixed a bug causing squad members to receive the squad aura effect even though their squad leader died.

Fixed some issues with resource points becoming disabled in some situations where the refinery placement failed.

Fixed a problem causing explosions to sometimes deal damage through building geometry. (Building entities, not the world)

Script/Game Balance

Vehicle Weapons

Upgraded Missile Launcher Changed Projectile Spread from 0.5 to 0.2

Removed .50cal Heavy Machine Gun (This is the 3-slot version of the weapon, the 2-slot variety still remains.)

Research

Shifted the cost of researching upgraded chassis toward the chassis itself, they’re now more similar to other research. Also increased the time needed for each of the sub-researches.