Empires 2.33.4 Released!

We're happy to announce version 2.33.4 which is live on Steam right now. Changelog below and also on our website:
Did you know we are porting this mod to Unreal Engine? You can follow its development on our website, empiresmod.com
Changelog:
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug causing the squad leader’s aura to not reset if all other members left the squad whilst being in the squad aura radius.
- Fixed a bug causing squad members to receive the squad aura effect even though their squad leader died.
- Fixed some issues with resource points becoming disabled in some situations where the refinery placement failed.
- Fixed a problem causing explosions to sometimes deal damage through building geometry. (Building entities, not the world)
Script/Game Balance
Vehicle Weapons
-
Upgraded Missile Launcher
- Changed Projectile Spread from 0.5 to 0.2
-
Removed .50cal Heavy Machine Gun (This is the 3-slot version of the weapon, the 2-slot variety still remains.)
Research
Shifted the cost of researching upgraded chassis toward the chassis itself, they’re now more similar to other research. Also increased the time needed for each of the sub-researches.
-
Changed Vehicle Chassis sub-research (Upgraded & Advanced Chassis) from 5 res/s to 3 res/s
-
Upgraded Chassis
- Increased Time from 120 to 240
- Increased Cost from 600 to 720
-
Advanced Chassis
- Increased Time from 120 to 240
- Increased Cost from 600 to 720
-
-
Changed Vehicle Chassis research from (Medium, Artillery & Heavy Chassis) 5 res/s to 6 res/s.
-
Medium Tank Chassis
- Increased Cost from 450 to 540
-
Artillery Tank Chassis
- Increased Cost from 600 to 720
-
Heavy Tank Chassis
- Increased Time from 120 to 150
- Increased Cost from 600 to 900
-
Changed files in this update