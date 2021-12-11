Patch 0.0.8.1 - Small Update :D

[Info]

This is a small one for sure, but its not a little bug fix. It adds 2 new pets, a dark mode feature that works all the time now instead of just events. Also adds a new notification to the "Title Screen" that will tell you when there is a bonus day for events.

[Details]

Christmas Tree Cookie Pet

Turkey Cookie Pet

Universal Dark Mode Button

Title Notification

Christmas Tree Cookie Pet - Will be 10k when it is time ;)

Turkey Cookie Pet - Login Bonus after a 32 Day Streak!

Dark Mode - Sets the BG to a 0.5 brightness, instead of the old way of me making darker versions for all BGs. So way easier to do it this way :D

Title Notification - It will show on the right side of the "Endless" button, it has a small pulsating animation.

[Conclusion]

So releasing fully this year has been more complicated than I had originally thought, its hard being a solo dev thats for sure. So Story mode might just wait till a future update, and I might try and focus on finishing up the upgrade levels and boosters. Squashing any bugs and glitches that are not intended, and trying to get the game to a finished state without Story Mode for now.

As it is the only way I will reach my deadline of releasing it fully this year, although if I still have time after doing all of that other stuff I will try my hardest to finish up the story mode as well. However unlike Endless mode, the story is something that has some more mechanics, animations, story driven stuff, and some secret stuff. Lots of moving parts, so it is taking much more time than I thought.

Again I thank everyone so for that has purchased the game, it is so cool to have something on Steam that people want :D

Always remember, even after the release I will be updating this game constantly(as much as I can). As I want to add much more to it, and even revamp some older stuff to make it better. Also all future DLC will be 100% free, be it a major, minor, or tiny update :D The only other sell will be soundtrack and comic, so look forward to those sometime in the future. Music takes the most time :)