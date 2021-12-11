English Translation of Lost Alone EP.1 | Little sister

Hi everyone,

this is a very important update! Seeing your gameplay videos (thank you very much), I noticed that many of you are playing Lost Alone outside of Italy!

This thing, besides making me very happy, pushed me to anticipate the release of the English translation of the game! So, from today: Lost Alone speaks English!!!

Thank you all for the feedback you are giving me!

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Full English translation.

UPDATES

Improved the quality of Laura's PostIt.

CORRECTIONS