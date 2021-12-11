 Skip to content

Lost Alone update for 11 December 2021

English Translation of Lost Alone EP.1 | Little sister

Share · View all patches · Build 7867745 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

this is a very important update! Seeing your gameplay videos (thank you very much), I noticed that many of you are playing Lost Alone outside of Italy!

This thing, besides making me very happy, pushed me to anticipate the release of the English translation of the game! So, from today: Lost Alone speaks English!!!

Thank you all for the feedback you are giving me!

ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Full English translation.

UPDATES

  • Improved the quality of Laura's PostIt.

CORRECTIONS

  • Fixed bug that prevented taking books.

Changed files in this update

Lost Alone Content Depot 1707561
  • Loading history…
