The most requested addition to the game has been Steam Achievements. I'm happy to say that they have now been added to the game in this patch. The achievements mostly reflect progress through the main storyline, but there are a couple of trickier ones, that can only be obtained by finding secret areas.

In addition, I have made further tweaks to movement modes and speeds, that make running feel more 'zippy' and 'dynamic', and cut down journey time by an average of 20%. This increased movement speed means that the landscape streaming has to work harder to keep up, so framerates and performance may be slightly decreased on weaker systems.

I have also removed any plug-ins related to Virtual Reality, as some users have noticed that the game wakes up their hardware unnecessarily. I hope this helps, Epic Games have acknowledged this is a bug in UE4, and they are working to remove it for newer versions of their engine.

All the best!

This patch has been tested on the beta branch, and caused no issues with existing save games or data. But if you have a lot of progress in the game, you may want to make a copy of your save files just for your own peace of mind before patching. Your save files are located at: YOUR DRIVE-USERS-USER-APPDATA-LOCAL-TheQuietApocalypse-SAVED-SAVEGAMES. Copy the SAVEGAMES folder to your desktop, and then start the game and update. If you then start the game and cannot load a save, start a new game and complete the first objective, so the game creates a save file. Then shut the game down, and then re-visit YOUR DRIVE-USERS-USER-APPDATA-LOCAL-TheQuietApocalypse-SAVED-SAVEGAMES, and delete the SAVEGAMES folder and replace with the one you copied to your desktop. Restart the game and you will see your save files.