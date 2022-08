Hello!

SCP: Nukalypse has become Ground Zero fully.

The game is now out of early access and features the Demo chapter of the game as the main game.

Note that I will not be finishing the rest of the chapters as I've moved on to bigger projects.

Please consider joining my new server for more info:

https://discord.gg/PUar2zETx6

Thank you to everyone for supporting the game through it's bumpy lifetime, I hope to see you all in my future projects :)

-Nikk

Lead Developer