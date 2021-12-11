[3.0.9] WASD keys to navigate menus

wow 2 patches in same month, must be Christmas.

This is only one change.

[3.0.9]

Can use WASD keys (or whatever you re-binded character movement to) to navigate any menus that were previously arrow keys only. So now both arrow keys and WASD. Don't know why I didn't remember to add this sooner ¯_(ツ)_/¯.

[3.0.8]

This is a small patch, yet with a few quality of life additions that might be useful for some of you. No gameplay changes, most changes were under the hood improvements, like engine level, some memory bugs etc. Should not impact gameplay.

New things

2X zoom in-game options. If you are playing on higher resolutions/big screen you can now chose this for better comfort.

Alt+ Enter now toggles between full-screen/window mode, I wanted to add this for a while but there were several things preventing this to happen while playing, hopefully it's stable enough.

A gamecontrollerdb.txt is now present in the game (ROOT/GameResources) and can be used to update/tweak SDL controller configurations, most people won't need to touch this, but this might help future proofing controllers that don't exist yet, just by updating that file, for more info: https://github.com/gabomdq/SDL_GameControllerDB/

Maintenance

Updated SDL from version 2.0.3 to 2.0.18

Some memory optimizations

Some resources will load faster (speed difference neglectable in modern PCs)



Thank you for all the support and kind words I've received about the game.

Until next time!