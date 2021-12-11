Stable 3.3.9 + 3.3.10

Hey Depthians!
Sorry for being a little late getting the Xmaslogs out. :p
We are really happy that we have nearly finished the Chinese localisation, which should be complete this December.
Few fixes and tweaks for you all to enjoy.
Changelog
Beta 3.3.9
Additions
Animation
- Added inverse kinematics (IK) control to the characters of the animation block
Blueprint Loading
- The blueprint selector window now has a search field at the top
Localisation
- Simplified Chinese translation is now complete and is officially supported
Modding
- You can now define multiple plugin DLLs to load using a comma-separated list. Only the last plugin is given the full treatment but others are loaded. For example [[[filename: "0Harmony.dll, Mono.Reflection.dll, APSGaugePlugin.dll"]]] would ensure 0Harmony.dll and Mono.Reflection.dll are loaded before loading the APSGaugePlugin DLL. This is a fix for problems loading dependencies automatically that have occurred since we moved to Unity 2021.
Changes
EMP
- Average reductions: applique/alloy plate 3%, most components 2%
- Best reductions: rubber 40%, wood/stone/glass 15%
- Blocks now reduce the strength of EMP charges passing through them by a % for each m. They also keep a smaller flat reduction (1% resist = 2 flat reduction)
- How many iterations the EMP algorithm can do scales with damage. From a fixed 1000 it's now 500 base, +1 for every 10 EMP damage (small EMP spam less CPU-heavy, large less likely to get lost)
- Most detection components take 30% EMP damage (was 50%). Coincidence rangefinders take 20% (was 30)
- Munition warners, laser warners and sensor scramblers take 30% damage from EMP (was 50)
- No reduction: heavy armor 0%
- Sonar, radar, heat decoys and chaff emitters take 100% damage from EMP (was 0)
- Strong reductions: reinforced wood/wood duct 10%, alloy 5%
- Surge protector health down from 500/m to 250/550/862.5/1200, for the 1/2/3/4m variants
- Weak reduction: metal/metal plate 1%
PID
- AI PID blocks aren't needed to choose PID control, they were removed from the inventory. Newly placed AIs have all PIDs enabled by default, with 0.05/250/0.3 P/I/D values
Fixes
Missiles
- Fixed mirrored L reverse launchpad not connecting to gantries
Modding
- Broken mod plugins are now less likely to crash the game's boot up sequence leaving the game in a broken state
Beta 3.3.10
Additions
Chinese
- More Chinese translation added. The remainder should be in by Monday 13th December 2021
Changes
EMP
- RTGs now have 100% EMP susceptibility
Helium
- Helium leak rate increased from 1 to 2 cubic m for each hole over water. Pumps now still fill 10 cubic meter/s with leaks in their compartment
Inventory
- The structural tab was reorganized
Fixes
BUGS
- BUGS-3539 Fixed issue where lobby would return only geographically local games
- BUGS-3548 The button to open the AI pitch controller actually opened the roll controller
- BUGS-3538Sound blocks no longer trigger the sound when they appear after being taken out of existence in certain build mode views
- BUGS-3531 the power tab of the constructable info UI now properly opens the UIs of the blocks when you hover them and press Q.
Changed files in this update