Stable 3.3.9 + 3.3.10

Share · View all patches · Build 7867428 · Last edited 11 December 2021 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hey Depthians!

Sorry for being a little late getting the Xmaslogs out. :p

We are really happy that we have nearly finished the Chinese localisation, which should be complete this December.

Few fixes and tweaks for you all to enjoy.

Changelog

Beta 3.3.9

Additions

Animation

Added inverse kinematics (IK) control to the characters of the animation block

Blueprint Loading

The blueprint selector window now has a search field at the top

Localisation

Simplified Chinese translation is now complete and is officially supported

Modding

You can now define multiple plugin DLLs to load using a comma-separated list. Only the last plugin is given the full treatment but others are loaded. For example [[[filename: "0Harmony.dll, Mono.Reflection.dll, APSGaugePlugin.dll"]]] would ensure 0Harmony.dll and Mono.Reflection.dll are loaded before loading the APSGaugePlugin DLL. This is a fix for problems loading dependencies automatically that have occurred since we moved to Unity 2021.

Changes

EMP

Average reductions: applique/alloy plate 3%, most components 2%

Best reductions: rubber 40%, wood/stone/glass 15%

Blocks now reduce the strength of EMP charges passing through them by a % for each m. They also keep a smaller flat reduction (1% resist = 2 flat reduction)

How many iterations the EMP algorithm can do scales with damage. From a fixed 1000 it's now 500 base, +1 for every 10 EMP damage (small EMP spam less CPU-heavy, large less likely to get lost)

Most detection components take 30% EMP damage (was 50%). Coincidence rangefinders take 20% (was 30)

Munition warners, laser warners and sensor scramblers take 30% damage from EMP (was 50)

No reduction: heavy armor 0%

Sonar, radar, heat decoys and chaff emitters take 100% damage from EMP (was 0)

Strong reductions: reinforced wood/wood duct 10%, alloy 5%

Surge protector health down from 500/m to 250/550/862.5/1200, for the 1/2/3/4m variants

Weak reduction: metal/metal plate 1%

PID

AI PID blocks aren't needed to choose PID control, they were removed from the inventory. Newly placed AIs have all PIDs enabled by default, with 0.05/250/0.3 P/I/D values

Fixes

Missiles

Fixed mirrored L reverse launchpad not connecting to gantries

Modding

Broken mod plugins are now less likely to crash the game's boot up sequence leaving the game in a broken state

Beta 3.3.10

Additions

Chinese

More Chinese translation added. The remainder should be in by Monday 13th December 2021

Changes

EMP

RTGs now have 100% EMP susceptibility

Helium

Helium leak rate increased from 1 to 2 cubic m for each hole over water. Pumps now still fill 10 cubic meter/s with leaks in their compartment

Inventory

The structural tab was reorganized

Fixes

BUGS