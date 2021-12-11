Playing-With-Fire: Update v1.5.0.2 (Public Testing)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

PLAYING WITH FIRE BRANCH ONLY!



Early Saturday morning fixes! This also brings in what we accidentally left out of the initial 1.5.0.0 push: the Prime Dimension music! Whoops! Sorry, Steve!

In addition, there's just a tweak of the penultimate map to try to stop squads from falling off the traversable area, and a couple missing strings.

Enjoy!

Improvements & Fixes



• Adjusted the placement of the prime dimension travel point that was knocking squads off the map. Hopefully that fixes any issues, but let us know if it doesn't.

• Added music for the Prime Dimension maps!

• Fixed a few more missing strings to do with Dark Paragon combos.

• Removed a way of triggering all Dark Paragon dialog in a row.

Bug Reporting



If you are running into issues, you can submit a bug report here:

www.rawfury.com/support

Extra things that will help us fix these pesky bugs:

Screenshots

Detailed step by step instructions on how to reproduce the bug

Your save files (PC only) using CTRL-F12 before or at the moment the bug has occurred. Doing so will create a folder on your desktop called "SR_Bug_Report" that contains your save files and output logs which we can then use to debug the issue.

Thanks for your support!