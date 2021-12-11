Small Update 0.41

Additions:

Slot Machine may now drop 3 additional unique rewards that could be only obtained from the slot machine!

Quest details panel now show where the quest originates from.

New music for the Tower Lord

Changes:

Merged region EU and US (Temporary Change)

No longer disconnecting due to inactivity (Temporary Change)

Distance Damage, Buff Duration descriptions changed to "Long Range Damage", "Effect Duration"

Fewer mobs on maps along with longer respawn for each mob.

Stats for Jelly set

Background for some maps that made some players feel dizzy / headache / strange

**Fixes:

**

Vendors not refreshing sometimes on updates

People getting EXP from players slaying monsters far away

Collider issues with the darkroom

One of the beach scenes at night looked odd

Espionage Chain-Quest had a dialog bug with the NPC on the tower balcony.

New Achievement not unlocking

Name Tag Disappearing when players use the sunset port shortcut teleport

Invisible Hand changed to Invisible Weapon and fixed to work properly

**

We now plan to focus on:

Light marketing experiments, More things to do with gold and items you don't use, Guilds, Trade, Bank, More Expedition Chambers / Bosses, Additional World bosses, Player Suggestions, Balancing and Bugfixes!

Final Note:

As you can already see, we try to make sure the game is a safe and stable stage for marketing, we wouldn't want a whole lot of people to have a bad first impression, I believe we are not far from giving quite a good impression!