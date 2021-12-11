 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Element Quest update for 11 December 2021

Small Update 0.41

Share · View all patches · Build 7867322 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions:

  • Slot Machine may now drop 3 additional unique rewards that could be only obtained from the slot machine!
  • Quest details panel now show where the quest originates from.
  • New music for the Tower Lord

Changes:

  • Merged region EU and US (Temporary Change)
  • No longer disconnecting due to inactivity (Temporary Change)
  • Distance Damage, Buff Duration descriptions changed to "Long Range Damage", "Effect Duration"
  • Fewer mobs on maps along with longer respawn for each mob.
  • Stats for Jelly set
  • Background for some maps that made some players feel dizzy / headache / strange

**Fixes:

**

  • Vendors not refreshing sometimes on updates
  • People getting EXP from players slaying monsters far away
  • Collider issues with the darkroom
  • One of the beach scenes at night looked odd
  • Espionage Chain-Quest had a dialog bug with the NPC on the tower balcony.
  • New Achievement not unlocking
  • Name Tag Disappearing when players use the sunset port shortcut teleport
  • Invisible Hand changed to Invisible Weapon and fixed to work properly

**Future updates:

**

We now plan to focus on:

Light marketing experiments, More things to do with gold and items you don't use, Guilds, Trade, Bank, More Expedition Chambers / Bosses, Additional World bosses, Player Suggestions, Balancing and Bugfixes!

Final Note:

As you can already see, we try to make sure the game is a safe and stable stage for marketing, we wouldn't want a whole lot of people to have a bad first impression, I believe we are not far from giving quite a good impression!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1780332
  • Loading history…
MacOS Depot 1780333
  • Loading history…
LinuxOS Depot 1780334
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.