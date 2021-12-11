Small Update 0.41

Additions:
- Slot Machine may now drop 3 additional unique rewards that could be only obtained from the slot machine!
- Quest details panel now show where the quest originates from.
- New music for the Tower Lord
Changes:
- Merged region EU and US (Temporary Change)
- No longer disconnecting due to inactivity (Temporary Change)
- Distance Damage, Buff Duration descriptions changed to "Long Range Damage", "Effect Duration"
- Fewer mobs on maps along with longer respawn for each mob.
- Stats for Jelly set
- Background for some maps that made some players feel dizzy / headache / strange
**Fixes:
**
- Vendors not refreshing sometimes on updates
- People getting EXP from players slaying monsters far away
- Collider issues with the darkroom
- One of the beach scenes at night looked odd
- Espionage Chain-Quest had a dialog bug with the NPC on the tower balcony.
- New Achievement not unlocking
- Name Tag Disappearing when players use the sunset port shortcut teleport
- Invisible Hand changed to Invisible Weapon and fixed to work properly
**Future updates:
**
We now plan to focus on:
Light marketing experiments, More things to do with gold and items you don't use, Guilds, Trade, Bank, More Expedition Chambers / Bosses, Additional World bosses, Player Suggestions, Balancing and Bugfixes!
Final Note:
As you can already see, we try to make sure the game is a safe and stable stage for marketing, we wouldn't want a whole lot of people to have a bad first impression, I believe we are not far from giving quite a good impression!
Changed files in this update