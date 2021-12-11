Update 3 - Monuments and Wonders

Monuments

The Monuments are a special type of placeable structure that gives you score points for the surrounding tiles depending on the type of the Monument.

Right now, there are 3: Windmill, Lighthouse, and Hunting Tower. They give you points for every plain, sea or forest around them respectively. Note that the Lighthouse gives only half as many points because it's really easy to generate a lot of water in one place.

You get them from a special type of box - a Green Box. Every second box you get from score starting from 50 points is a Green Box.

Wonders

There is currently only one Wonder and it is a Mega Mountain! There is usually one in the Sandbox mode and it might appear in Daily challenges sometimes. You get score points just for discovering it, but also for placing tiles around it. Beware, though, it might give you a lot of points but at what cost?

Lookout tower rework

Lookout towers are now a thing of the past. The most useless power-up was removed and instead all new monuments act as a Lookout Tower in addition to their score-granting abilities.

Land Reclamation

A new type of power-up was introduced to replace Lookout Towers. It lets you fill all the water on a selected tile with random land. You can now fill the sea or cross rivers without using bridges!

Full patch notes:

New features:

introduced Monuments and Wonders

Land Reclamation to remove unwanted water (replaces Lookout Towers)

every second score box is a Green Box containing random Monuments

Balance:

much less score is now needed to get score boxes in the late game, but every second box only gives you Monuments

reduced amount of water on water tiles

reduced amount of water tiles given with More Water Tiles daily modifier

20% more towns spawn in Daily with modifier that pre-spawns town flags on tiles you place

you can only place Exploration Marker over an existing tile now

Bug fixes: