PixelOver 0.8.1 Materials improvement

Hello, here a small update to improve and fix 3D models import.

New features

Materials are now easier to manage for 3D mesh. Each material isn't yet manageable but should be possible in a future update.



Changes

Improved .pixelover file structure (preventing objects ID to change everytime) and improving load speed. Project can also be saved as old structure to be openned on old PixelOver version.

Setting to choose default opening files folder.

Added cell size input for sprite sheet import.

Improved gizmo rotation. It's now possible to rotate on axe in front of us. Also added gizmo for 3D layer.

Added predefined zoom % (100%,200%,...).

Palette can now use up to 256 colors.

Added EULA in the files, this let you know for example you own exported files so you can use them for personal or commercial projects.

Bug fixes

Bug

Ref

Fixed issue with some UI elements display improving a bit UI GPU side performance.

Link

Internal lines weren't well displayed with adjustments.

.mtl with global path textures weren't loaded.

Link

Crash when trying to open .obj without mtl.

Link

If you see bugs or want to propose features, you can do it at the community, thank you !