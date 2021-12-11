Map Expansion, Scorched Earth Mode, Minotaurs and our Contest entries so far...

Hi folks,

Before we get to the new stuff, a reminder:

Erannorth Chronicles - Modding Contest #1

How to participate

Create a mod for Erannorth Chronicles.

Your mod can be in any category you like (archetypes, locations, events, etc.) except Cosmetic mods ie. no PC Portraits please.

Upload your mod in Steam Workshop before 16 of December.

Share its workshop link in our modding-contest Discord channel.

Small Prints

You can participate only once. If you submit multiple entries, only the top-voted of them will count as your contest entry.

The contest will be canceled if there are less than 10 entries after the deadline pass.

How to win

The community will vote for their favorite entries after the contest conclusion. We'll be talking about that in more details when that time comes.

The grand prize

1st spot: A 50$ Steam Gift card.

2nd-3rd spot: A 20$ Steam Gift card.

All 3 top winners will be getting the honorary title of 'Modder' in our Discord community (if they don't have it already), and a serial key / early access in the upcoming Erannorth Chronicles DLC1 (Q1/22).

Our entries so far

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2664735315

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2658442970

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2677380683

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2678118143

Map Expansion

Back on today's patch. Folkswave's Cartographer Guild made us finally a more accurate map of Folkswave, that includes 3 additional islands, each with a town, major area and minor area placeholders for new adventures. As their sole employ/member I demanded a raise, and they throw me out, so it'll probably be a long time before they'll get to make any new maps.

Anyhow, for a quick comparison, this is Folkswave's map in Reborn, when the game released and finally today.

The upcoming DLCs planned for 2022, will be expanding all these area a lot, which is the minor reason for all these areas to exist.

It may not be obvious, but the major reason I made the areas so easy to mod and expand, and I keep expanding the map further with new placeholders, is so that you guys add your own stories in it too. And there are several guides on how to do that in the Guides section.

Scorched Earth

The second addition is a new Mode called 'Scorched Earth'. Scorched Earth is a pariah variant, which converts all areas of the map to 'Unique'. Meaning you can only explore each area only once and furthermore once you commit to an exploration you can't abandon the area. Your only choice is to move forward or die.

The reason I came up with this mode, is a discussion I had with a friend, he was feeling that the game loop is grindy, till he watched my last chosen run and was suprised that I almost never visit the same area more than 1 or 2 times, while the bulk of what I do is challenges. So never actually felt that I am grinding.

After we elaborated a bit, our conclusion was that the freedom of being able to choose what to do and where to go, can be wrongly interpreted. Because you can grind, it doesn't mean that you should or that you have to. Choosing your risk vs reward and difficulty is one of the main premises in the game. So if you choose to spend your time farming the same green area over and over in 'Exploration' mode it will be easy and boring. But even in 'Exploration' mode you could find challenge by going on areas above your level. Survival instinct says that we shouldn't though.

So, "Scorched Earth" shoves that in our throats ;)

Minotaurs

Last but not least, someone asked for Minotaurs?

Well, here they are ;). You can find them as a playable Ulniir subspecies.

That's all folks! Have fun!

You can read more details in the patch notes below.

Patch Notes - 11/12 # 1.028.9

Bugfixes

Fixed a few typos in cards and perks.

New Content

New playable Ulniir sub-species: Minotaur and their assorted cards.

Expanded the world map with placeholders for 3 major locations and several minor locations.

Added a new Game Mode variant: Scorched Earth, that uses a tougher ruleset of Pariah plus the new Scorched Earth setting.

Scorched Earth mode

Scorched Earth is a harder Pariah variant, where all the areas in the world are Unique and after you completed each of them once, they become unavailable.

It is aimed for veteran players who completed Pariah and want a tougher challenge.

Towns can sell normal cards only up to Expertise 4, and start initially locked regardless of the PC origin. Some settlements may stay locked for your entire session as you won't be able to gather enough influence to unlock them.

Notable Rules:

All settlements will deny you entry till your Influence in that area improves relative to the Settlement Tier.

Settlements can sell normal cards up to Expertise 4. You can still find Commodities with higher expertise requirements.

At End of turn: Randomly discard down to 3 cards.

DoT effects like Bleed, Venom etc. persist till they expire or cured.

Ally stats are capped at 120 Power and 160 Health.

Once you start an exploration you must complete it, and won't be able to retreat to the Tactical Map.

Misc Changes

In Sandbox mode, after completing an area (or encounter) and return to the tactical map:

Any positive statuses still in effect are cleared. ie. If shapeshifted, you'll automatically revert to your human form.

Echo actions will still remain in effect ie. If Shapeshift is active it will kick in again at the next combat turn.

Modding Additions