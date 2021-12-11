Valor Early Access 1.2.1: Happy Holidays!

Happy Holidays! This smaller patch brings a few new things, while we work on the big 1.3 patch. Expect an 1.2.2 as well!

New Affixes

The Gift

Here for the holiday season, The Gift! This little package appears on the map, waiting for you to pick it up.

You really should though, because failing to open your present in time will result in a huge explosion!

Blizzard

Like ice skating? Blizzard is the one for you! This affix will fill the arena with ice, decreasing your grip.

Balance

Affix: Rejuvenation

While Rejuvenation is pretty non-threatening on its own, it gets pretty hard to kill enemies when it is stacked. We're lowering the base amount to make sure there's some more breathing room here.

Rejuvenation health regeneration: 10% -> 8%

Ember

Empowering Ember's fire-mage fantasy!

Afterburner bonus damage per level: 0.75 -> 1

Other changes