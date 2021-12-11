 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Valor update for 11 December 2021

Valor Early Access 1.2.1: Happy Holidays!

Share · View all patches · Build 7867050 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Holidays! This smaller patch brings a few new things, while we work on the big 1.3 patch. Expect an 1.2.2 as well!

New Affixes

The Gift

Here for the holiday season, The Gift! This little package appears on the map, waiting for you to pick it up.

You really should though, because failing to open your present in time will result in a huge explosion!

Blizzard

Like ice skating? Blizzard is the one for you! This affix will fill the arena with ice, decreasing your grip.

Balance

Affix: Rejuvenation

While Rejuvenation is pretty non-threatening on its own, it gets pretty hard to kill enemies when it is stacked. We're lowering the base amount to make sure there's some more breathing room here.

Rejuvenation health regeneration: 10% -> 8%

Ember

Empowering Ember's fire-mage fantasy!

Afterburner bonus damage per level: 0.75 -> 1

Other changes

  • Tweaked some post-processing settings for spicier graphics.
  • Post processing is now also enabled in the main menu, so it fits with the rest of the game.

Changed files in this update

Valor Windows Depot 1694312
  • Loading history…
Valor Windows32 Depot 1694313
  • Loading history…
Valor MacOS Depot 1694314
  • Loading history…
Valor Linux Depot 1694315
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.