December update!

Hi survivors, release 1.0.4 is live!

We are glad to announce the December release opening Nowhere map to survival mode and cross-play between different stores!

We're also fixing a few annoying crashes and all reported bugs, check the full changelog below!

Enjoy!😉

PS: while downloading the new update, please spend 1 minute of your time leaving a review!

This is a 2 guys project... and we need your support! 🥰

Survive in Nowhere!

Grab your tablet, select survival play mode, choose Nowhere map and... survive!😉

Enjoy the hugest map ever made in VR facing Jeremy challenges with or against your friends!

]

Cross-play between stores

We lately released the game in other shops and today we're enabling the opportunity to play all together! 😎

To enable it, we moved from Steam to Epic matchmaking: this action will have pros and cons.

Pros: no more hidden sessions, you will be able to join all sessions, worldwide!

Cons: steam join friends interface isn't any more available

DLSS 2.2

Moving to DLSS 2.2 for best experience with RTX graphics cards😎

For those asking for AMD FSR implementation, we're still waiting for UE4.25 patch from AMD 😒

Performance enhancements

We heavily optimized Nowhere map and performed a lot of improvements for Santa Carla map too.

This should help both story and survival mode, providing a smoother experience even with less powerful hardware! 😍

Check also the full changelog below!

Enjoy! 😋

New features & tweaks:

survival: opening survival mode to nowhere map

Nowhere map: performance optimizations

Santa Carla map: performance optimizations

multiplayer: cross-play between different stores

graphics: enabling NVIDIA DLSS 2.2

inventory: adding weight indication

Prologue map: increasing zeds speed so first time players won't be too bored

Hell Street map: increasing zeds speed

controls: adding steamvr bindings for slide release and fire mode switch

graphics: new shotgun ammo box texture

core: speeding up game load on startup

Fixed bugs:

core: fixing a few random crashes related to physics and inventory management

melee: dropping a melee just after it sticks to a zed can slow down player

Santa Carla map: floating no smoking sign in sewers center

Nowhere map: player can fall in the subway area

Nowhere map: floating some floating and compenetrating objects

graphics: big prisoner zed is missing lighted eyes

Prologue map: helicopters appearing out of nowhere for clients

minor bugs

To get in touch with us, just drop a line on the discussions forum or join our discord channel.

As usual, feedback is always welcome!