December update!

Hi survivors, release 1.0.4 is live!
We are glad to announce the December release opening Nowhere map to survival mode and cross-play between different stores!
We're also fixing a few annoying crashes and all reported bugs, check the full changelog below!
Enjoy!😉
PS: while downloading the new update, please spend 1 minute of your time leaving a review!
This is a 2 guys project... and we need your support! 🥰
Survive in Nowhere!
Grab your tablet, select survival play mode, choose Nowhere map and... survive!😉
Enjoy the hugest map ever made in VR facing Jeremy challenges with or against your friends!
]
Cross-play between stores
We lately released the game in other shops and today we're enabling the opportunity to play all together! 😎
To enable it, we moved from Steam to Epic matchmaking: this action will have pros and cons.
Pros: no more hidden sessions, you will be able to join all sessions, worldwide!
Cons: steam join friends interface isn't any more available
DLSS 2.2
Moving to DLSS 2.2 for best experience with RTX graphics cards😎
For those asking for AMD FSR implementation, we're still waiting for UE4.25 patch from AMD 😒
Performance enhancements
We heavily optimized Nowhere map and performed a lot of improvements for Santa Carla map too.
This should help both story and survival mode, providing a smoother experience even with less powerful hardware! 😍
Check also the full changelog below!
Enjoy! 😋
New features & tweaks:
- survival: opening survival mode to nowhere map
- Nowhere map: performance optimizations
- Santa Carla map: performance optimizations
- multiplayer: cross-play between different stores
- graphics: enabling NVIDIA DLSS 2.2
- inventory: adding weight indication
- Prologue map: increasing zeds speed so first time players won't be too bored
- Hell Street map: increasing zeds speed
- controls: adding steamvr bindings for slide release and fire mode switch
- graphics: new shotgun ammo box texture
- core: speeding up game load on startup
Fixed bugs:
- core: fixing a few random crashes related to physics and inventory management
- melee: dropping a melee just after it sticks to a zed can slow down player
- Santa Carla map: floating no smoking sign in sewers center
- Nowhere map: player can fall in the subway area
- Nowhere map: floating some floating and compenetrating objects
- graphics: big prisoner zed is missing lighted eyes
- Prologue map: helicopters appearing out of nowhere for clients
- minor bugs
To get in touch with us, just drop a line on the discussions forum or join our discord channel.
As usual, feedback is always welcome!
Changed files in this update