Update 1.1.1

Some additions, changes, and fixes in this update, including two new campaigns!

1.1.1 Changelog

ADD: New Campaigns: Operation Market Garden, Operation Grapeshot (thanks to stein!)

ADD: Nation definitions for Kingdom of Romania, Kingdom of Thailand (thanks to YARD, and to Engineer Zero for the ribbons!)

ADD: Ram Mark II (early), Small Horse Limber, Large Horse Limber

ADD: Name of weapon used in pop-up message when an AI unit is destroyed by AP

ADD: Crew nickname (if any) to memorial entry

ADD: Campaign Day mission type to After-Action Report screen

ADD: Rescue units can now start bogged down or immobilized

CNG: Updated Tutorial to use the Ram Mark II (early) tank, so that new players get used to using both HE and AP ammo in the main gun

CNG: Friendly targets (for smoke) now added to the end of the target list

CNG: Infantry anti-tank weapons now cannot be fired if the unit already moved that turn

CNG: Enemy units that are forced to abandon their gun or vehicle will now award VP

CNG: Infantry units can no longer move and fire or do harassing fire in the same turn

FIX: Unit portraits - thanks to chri

FIX: Spray and Pray skill added as an antirequisite for Gunslinger skill

FIX: Enabled sound effect for SMG close combat attack

FIX: MMG max range now 2 hexes

FIX: No longer possible for a unit to be routed multiple times

FIX: 'Penetrating Hit' message now only displayed if vehicle was not also destroyed

FIX: AI units can no longer move after attacking in the same turn

FIX: 'Aid Crewmen Bailing Out' action will no longer appear if no live, conscious crewmen remain in the vehicle

FIX: Re-use of variable name in damage roll (thanks Vanagandr!)

FIX: Transport units unloading passengers and then surrendering right away

FIX: Enemy units less likely to surrender at longer ranges from player, and in general

FIX: All T-34 models other than T-34-85 now have RST turrets

FIX: Hunker Down effect not being applied