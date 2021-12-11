Update 1.1.1

Some additions, changes, and fixes in this update, including two new campaigns!
1.1.1 Changelog
ADD: New Campaigns: Operation Market Garden, Operation Grapeshot (thanks to stein!)
ADD: Nation definitions for Kingdom of Romania, Kingdom of Thailand (thanks to YARD, and to Engineer Zero for the ribbons!)
ADD: Ram Mark II (early), Small Horse Limber, Large Horse Limber
ADD: Name of weapon used in pop-up message when an AI unit is destroyed by AP
ADD: Crew nickname (if any) to memorial entry
ADD: Campaign Day mission type to After-Action Report screen
ADD: Rescue units can now start bogged down or immobilized
CNG: Updated Tutorial to use the Ram Mark II (early) tank, so that new players get used to using both HE and AP ammo in the main gun
CNG: Friendly targets (for smoke) now added to the end of the target list
CNG: Infantry anti-tank weapons now cannot be fired if the unit already moved that turn
CNG: Enemy units that are forced to abandon their gun or vehicle will now award VP
CNG: Infantry units can no longer move and fire or do harassing fire in the same turn
FIX: Unit portraits - thanks to chri
FIX: Spray and Pray skill added as an antirequisite for Gunslinger skill
FIX: Enabled sound effect for SMG close combat attack
FIX: MMG max range now 2 hexes
FIX: No longer possible for a unit to be routed multiple times
FIX: 'Penetrating Hit' message now only displayed if vehicle was not also destroyed
FIX: AI units can no longer move after attacking in the same turn
FIX: 'Aid Crewmen Bailing Out' action will no longer appear if no live, conscious crewmen remain in the vehicle
FIX: Re-use of variable name in damage roll (thanks Vanagandr!)
FIX: Transport units unloading passengers and then surrendering right away
FIX: Enemy units less likely to surrender at longer ranges from player, and in general
FIX: All T-34 models other than T-34-85 now have RST turrets
FIX: Hunker Down effect not being applied
Changed files in this update