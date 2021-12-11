Gameplay Mutators BETA 8

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks!

This BETA patch fixes a problem with the CPU-related optimizations introduced in BETA 6, and fixes another minor bug.

Version 1.3.0 BETA 8:

updated several levels with missing roof_obstructor class objects, which fixes indoor rain of said areas

fixed a crash related to CPU optimizations introduced in BETA 6

fixed being able to interact with doors/objects while climbing over things

Accessing the beta branch

Simply right-click on Intravenous in your game list, click on 'Properties', switch over to the 'BETAS' tab, and opt into the "mutatorsupdate" beta.

Once the game finishes updating, you're good to go!

As always, since this is a BETA release, don't expect it to be stable. Expect bugs and/or crashes.

ATTENTION! PLEASE READ!

If you opt into the beta, use the "Magazine system" gameplay mutator, save, switch back to the 1.2.X version of the game, then that savefile will not load, as it contains a new weapon (mag loader tool) which is not present in the pre-mutator update version of the game.

Got feedback or bugs to report regarding the Gameplay Mutators Update BETA branch? Post it here!

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter outside of the BETA branch in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!