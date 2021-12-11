Tuesday JS Beta 0.88

The context menus have changed, now not only “delete” and “duplicate” are available for all elements of the scene, but also the functions: “copy”, “paste”, “replace” and “cut”, which should greatly simplify the content management inside the scene.

The "Paste Below" function has become available, so that you can immediately paste the copied element to the desired location.

The "Play" function is now available in the menu for the "dialogue" and "scene" items to start previewing from anywhere in the story.

Added a new type of scene for displaying the map in which you can place markers and link them to story blocks.

The terrain maps are created using the same tool as Hidden Object scene, so they have almost the same interface and functionality. Regardless of the original size of the map image, it automatically adapts to the size of the screen or window along with all its content, and scrolling function is automatically added, the map also remembers the last scroll position so that the player does not have to scroll to the desired position each time.

Added setting of conditions for displaying or hiding an object.

You can now add classified content to the game or make it available as you progress. at the moment the conditions are bound to the value in the variables.