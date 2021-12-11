Theme music, map improvements, bug fixes.

Final version of the theme music is added! Unfortunately this did not quite make the cut for the release date but has made it for the first update.

Two early maps have a few confusing details removed - for example a portcullis that can never be opened is switched out for a window and a shuriken is added to make a puzzle where the solution is throwing an item onto pressure plate a bit more obvious.

The Colossal Strike now deals 25% of the victim's maximum health in damage. To compensate for this big boost to this ability, both the Immortal Colossus and the Colossus have had their Health dropped (to 750 and 250 respectively). The Colossus is still protected by Stone, of course, and the Immortal Colossus still has three lives. In addition, the Immortal Colossus will now take double damage from spells.

Lowering text slightly on the turn indicator when playing the campaign mode (bugfix).

Gargoyle cannot re-enter the start rooms on Lakespan (bugfix).

When a trampling mount dies from a counter attack, the rider is placed on the same space as the attacker (bugfix).

The Hellraiser special spell cannot be replenished with normal scrolls (bugfix).

Spectres lose 150 maximum health for every Wraith they create (balance).

Independent Skeletal Thieves do not come back to life after being slain, a change to help the Brimstone scenario play better (bugfix).