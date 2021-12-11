Alpha 0.4.7 and 0.4.8 are already available!

Hello dear players!

We have released two small updates in the last few days. First of all, we want to thank the player "Killernoname", who translated the game into Italian for us, the Italian version of the game is now available. This player translated the game, checked everything in it so that the text corresponded to reality and was fully understood by other players. Anyone interested, I can write to him thank you for your help in the development of the project! :)

Link to the player profile "Killernoname":

https://steamcommunity.com/profiles/76561198117658803

Alpha 0.4.7:

Added Italian language

Zombie tags on the minimap are displayed only when zombies are dead and does not show corpses.

Alpha 0.4.8:

Edits have been made in the translation of the game in Italian

Changed the size of the text in the construction items store.

Thank you for being with us and we wish you a pleasant game!