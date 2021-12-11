 Skip to content

Wild West Survival update for 11 December 2021

ALPHA 1.6.2

Build 7866759 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NOTE: This update contains breaking changes. If you had placed anvils and furnaces, and have them in your saved game. They might not work properly or contain any craftables.

ADDITIONS:

  • Steel
  • Charcoals
  • Steel pickaxe and steel logging axe
  • Cooking Station
  • Forge
  • Added public cooking stations and forges in all towns for free usage
  • AI takes full headshot damage

CHANGES:

  • Updated the specs for all pickaxes and logging axes
  • Reduced the trees and boulders re-spawn times
  • Converted Anvil and Furnaces into a forge

REMOVED

  • Anvil
  • Furnace

