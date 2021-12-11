ALPHA 1.6.2

NOTE: This update contains breaking changes. If you had placed anvils and furnaces, and have them in your saved game. They might not work properly or contain any craftables.
ADDITIONS:
- Steel
- Charcoals
- Steel pickaxe and steel logging axe
- Cooking Station
- Forge
- Added public cooking stations and forges in all towns for free usage
- AI takes full headshot damage
CHANGES:
- Updated the specs for all pickaxes and logging axes
- Reduced the trees and boulders re-spawn times
- Converted Anvil and Furnaces into a forge
REMOVED
- Anvil
- Furnace
Changed files in this update