 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Void Rains Upon Her Heart update for 11 December 2021

Early Access v6.8

Share · View all patches · Build 7866340 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After taking most of November off, I'm back with a new small update

The biggest change here is 5 new quick gifts that affect your choices before starting a battle. This was the final system that gifts are planned to affect, so expect a few more of these to be added soon.

-5 new Quick Gifts (Total: 61)

-The "Heart Key" gift has an extra effect

-Some monsters had their gift challenge goals adjusted

-Sentinel 4X can't use some attacks if she is too far from the right of the screen

-Flip Flap has new movement formations in their first phase

-Forma's wall takes less damage (from 50% to 75% reduction)

-Molten Veyeral's splitting shot attack has been changed

-Scrambla and Boiler will comment on certain gifts in their events

-Bullets that get stuck in an infinite vertical loop will despawn after 10 seconds

Changed files in this update

The Void Rains Upon Her Heart Content Depot 790061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.