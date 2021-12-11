Early Access v6.8

After taking most of November off, I'm back with a new small update

The biggest change here is 5 new quick gifts that affect your choices before starting a battle. This was the final system that gifts are planned to affect, so expect a few more of these to be added soon.

-5 new Quick Gifts (Total: 61)

-The "Heart Key" gift has an extra effect

-Some monsters had their gift challenge goals adjusted

-Sentinel 4X can't use some attacks if she is too far from the right of the screen

-Flip Flap has new movement formations in their first phase

-Forma's wall takes less damage (from 50% to 75% reduction)

-Molten Veyeral's splitting shot attack has been changed

-Scrambla and Boiler will comment on certain gifts in their events

-Bullets that get stuck in an infinite vertical loop will despawn after 10 seconds