Breakwaters update for 11 December 2021

Lobby connection, online and single player bug fixs

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.2.20

-Fixed region specific connection bugs

-Fixed additional general lobby connection bug

-Cooking and Water station bug fixs

-General object spawning and deleting systems bug fixs

-Setup detection for bad network data. If it happens before game start, the player will be removed from the lobby, if it happens after it will try to recover and keep playing

-Sailboat single player and online bug fix

-NPC characters single player and online bug fix

-Fixed selection issue in screen resolution option for 720

