Bug squashing adventure: Patch Six

What a week, let's wrap up with a few simple bug fixes.
This patch includes:
- A fix to the line ruler where other players would see a trailing handle when the person using the ruler finished the operation
- A fix to a bizarre bug where the window would randomly become tiny on startup
- A fix so that the campaign name for newly published boards shows correctly
These have been around for a long time, so it's nice to tick them off.
This wraps up this big bug-fixing week.
Until the next patch, happy adventuring!
p.s: Check out today's dev log for a little bonus content
Changed files in this update