Bug squashing adventure: Patch Six

Build 7866303 · Last edited 11 December 2021 – 04:59:05 UTC by Wendy

What a week, let's wrap up with a few simple bug fixes.

This patch includes:

A fix to the line ruler where other players would see a trailing handle when the person using the ruler finished the operation

A fix to a bizarre bug where the window would randomly become tiny on startup

A fix so that the campaign name for newly published boards shows correctly

These have been around for a long time, so it's nice to tick them off.

This wraps up this big bug-fixing week.

Until the next patch, happy adventuring!

p.s: Check out today's dev log for a little bonus content