Here be Wogansps! DR4X Weekly Changelog #22: 12/10/2021

Hey guys, UL here!

This week I was dealing with more holiday stuff like ordering gifts and learning how to wrap things. Always fun. Totally. Pain.

-_-

In other news Robert Matheson the main composer for dr4x Has been posting the songs from dr4x on his youtube channel! And will continue doing it. (there are a lot of songs heh)

Check em out! And give them likes and share them around and all that fun stuff!

YouTube

YouTube

Gameplay and UI

-All buildings built from anothe rbvuilding now say what building they are connected to in the details tab.

-Added new flag "Flying" which alllows a unit to move through enemy units

-Added new flag Paralyzer that applies a paralyzed debuff upon a tenacity fail by the creature the creature with the paralyzer flag is attacking

-Added wogansp and Wogansp lair

--The Honey Wogansp is a grotesque chimera of a serpent, worm and a wasp. A wasp or bee patterened creature. WIth a massive soft body, 6 long chitinous legs, massive wings, and a massive stinger and a long proboscis and an equally massive mouth with sharp serrated teeth. It is said they paralyze their victims, drag them into their lairs, dissolve the victim with their venom, and make a sweet liuid from the slop left over. Which they store in massive honeycombs.Not all variations of the Wogansp make use of this...liquid. Their bodies vary, though they all have paralyzing venom. Wogansp honey and comb are both prized for supposed medicinal uses.

--Their lair is massive

--They spawn rarely on ancient and middle ages worlds, and commonly on young worlds



-Make unit tooltip mention tile type for advanatge/disadvantage

-Made tooltips tell what type a building something is if it was named

-Make unit portraits maximizable so secrets

Bug Fixes

-Fixed bug where merc would try to look for gold on the dark forces team with no gold in hopes of betraying the dark lord causing an error and breaking turns, no you answer to the dark lord now, you have no use for gold!

-Fixed bug where some units wouldnt have tooltip

-Fixed bug where named units would be considered cities for random events. Which was just very silly.

-Fix exploit where upgrading will get you the next level of a tech on a unit that is upgraded and has a global tech applied before upgrade.

Balancing

-Ai no longer uses Cutpurse or catapults to guard.

-Improved mirefield scenario by adding an independant market that joins you at the start and explains commands.

Suggestion for testers

FIght a wogansp.