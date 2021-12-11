v0.2.18
-Improved camera movement logic and changed camera blending to a slider so people can better choose how little or much they want. This will require users to choose new values as the old values dont translate to the new scales.
-Increased range of values on camera settings to allow more options
-Added a pouch asset which the player is given after the first mission to teach bags exist in the game and provide a minor amount more early game item storage
-Changed equipment tab icon on Builders Bench to be a bag instead of a shirt
-Improved text in mission flow to better tutorialize different parts of the game.
-Fixed networked experience when killing creatures so the experience points go to the proper person who killed the creature
-Updated text in second island hermit (pine island) to tell details about how to kill a Green Jellie creature.
-Various minor perf improvements
-Setup HUD feedback on the hydration meter to show when you are sprinting to help communicate that you are burning through hydration faster
Breakwaters update for 11 December 2021
Fixed exp in online, improved early tutorials and bags, improved camera settings
v0.2.18
