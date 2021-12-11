 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 11 December 2021

Fixed exp in online, improved early tutorials and bags, improved camera settings

View all patches · Build 7865827

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.2.18

-Improved camera movement logic and changed camera blending to a slider so people can better choose how little or much they want. This will require users to choose new values as the old values dont translate to the new scales.

-Increased range of values on camera settings to allow more options

-Added a pouch asset which the player is given after the first mission to teach bags exist in the game and provide a minor amount more early game item storage

-Changed equipment tab icon on Builders Bench to be a bag instead of a shirt

-Improved text in mission flow to better tutorialize different parts of the game.

-Fixed networked experience when killing creatures so the experience points go to the proper person who killed the creature

-Updated text in second island hermit (pine island) to tell details about how to kill a Green Jellie creature.

-Various minor perf improvements

-Setup HUD feedback on the hydration meter to show when you are sprinting to help communicate that you are burning through hydration faster

