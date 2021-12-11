Build 12/10/21

Good evening!

I saw a screenshot this morning that reported a possible bug where the exit ladder wasn't showing up in the forest area and could've been replaced by a fire tile. I took a look and sure enough my code was missing a check where - though unlikely for sure - a firestorm event in the forest could possibly spawn a fire tile right on top of the exit ladder, overwriting it. And this appears to be what happened to EQ2 player ryanintheshell.

I knew I had to fix it- and immediately- so I took several hours to set aside time to work on the game. The fix was corrected pretty easily, but you see I still had all those hours left..

So it's a surprise update!

Additions

New random event: Lemon Storage. Lemons, I said!

More level variation in Kol's Crypt, which now includes random chances to connect rooms and narrow hallways together sometimes.

You can now pour a fire water on the ground to create a fire tile. Why do this? Ground enemies can't cross fire, so you can make a burning barricade if necessary. Pour it out from your backpack menu options. This won't work on the exit ladder, while in water, over a anti-magic device, or while it's raining.

A nice little QoL thing- Now when you have to jump back to the main menu from certain things (ex. Item Log, Start new character cancel, etc) it no longer takes you to the very beginning where you have to wait and then scroll to the bottom. You'll only see the main picture w/ scroll whenever you boot it up for a new session or after dying and opting to return to the main menu.

If you have a currently saved game and have 'continue' selected a little rabbit head will appear at the end of it.

Changes

Aqua Potion's swimming effect length was increased by 100%

The swimming effect when granted through touching a statue was increased by 50%

If a floor is dark, any shop found there will always carry a Torch for sale (was 75% chance before, now it'll be 100%)

Run Length select screen visuals improved a bit

Brass Helm and Armor now only have a -1 MDEF at +3 (used to be -2 MDEF for both)

Templar Mail+3 now gives you an additional +2 damage vs. undead (a nice addition!)

Ant Mail+3 has 5 DEF at max level (was 4 DEF prior)

Made the main menu's background a bit more snazzy-looking

Fixes

Fixed a problem where a fire tile from a firestorm event in the Wizard's Forest could overwrite the exit ladder, should one happen to spawn at that exact point. Thanks to ryanintheshell for bringing this to my attenton!

And that's all for tonight, thanks and have a good one!

-Dave / Del_Duio